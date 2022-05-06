Log in
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CNO)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
21.29 USD   -1.21%
CNO Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/06/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
CARMEL, Ind., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.01 per share increase in its quarterly dividend, its tenth consecutive annual increase. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

 

