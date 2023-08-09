CNO Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. It develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance and financial service products. It provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through its family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise, and Washington National. Its Consumer Division serves individual consumers, engaging with them on the phone, virtually, online, face-to-face with agents, or through a combination of sales channels. Its Worksite Division focuses on worksite and group sales for businesses, associations, and other membership groups, interacting with customers at their place of employment and virtually. The Consumer and Worksite Divisions are primarily focused on marketing insurance products. It also focused on serving middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans.