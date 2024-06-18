CARMEL, Ind., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced an extension of its title sponsorship of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon through 2026. The race has grown to one of the top 15 largest marathons in the country and attracts Olympians, Boston Marathon qualifiers and running enthusiasts from around the country and internationally.

"This annual event and our partnership with Beyond Monumental exemplifies CNO's commitment to the health and well-being of our hometown community of central Indiana," said Rocco Tarasi, chief marketing officer of CNO and Beyond Monumental board member. "We are thrilled to renew our sponsorship of this nationally recognized race and look forward to the 10th anniversary of our title sponsorship in 2025."

Since 2016, CNO has partnered with Beyond Monumental, the 501(c)3 non-profit responsible for the event, as the title sponsor of the marathon, half marathon and 5K.

"We are delighted to announce CNO's renewed commitment to Indiana's largest marathon," said Jed Cornforth, executive director of Beyond Monumental. "Their steadfast dedication and support of the event, our organization, and the community help our team to build exceptional event experiences and provide access to health and wellness programming for local students. As we gear up for the 17th year of the race, we can't wait to celebrate all of the monumental achievements of our participants, sponsors, and volunteers this year."

Over the course of the event's history, the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon has featured 11 sell-outs and, in 2023, welcomed nearly 15,000 participants from all 50 states and more than 25 countries to downtown Indianapolis. Registration is already open for the 2024 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon and is on track to sell out for the 12th consecutive time.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,700 exclusive agents and more than 5,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About Beyond Monumental

Beyond Monumental, the 501(c)3 non-profit responsible for the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, provides the Indianapolis community with a complement of activities built around their premiere event that promotes healthy living & fitness for all ages. Beyond Monumental gives back to the Indianapolis community by supporting youth programming that reinforces healthy lifestyles for young people, with an emphasis on working with urban students and Indianapolis Public Schools, donating over $1.5 million in 15 years. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of "Ten Great Marathons for First Timers". The 17th annual running is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2024. For more information, please visit beyondmonumental.org.

