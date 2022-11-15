CNO Financial : November 2022 Investor Overview Presentation
11/15/2022 | 02:12pm EST
Investor Overview
November 2022
Important Legal Information
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which
speaks as of today's date.
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.
While management believes the measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.
CNO Financial Group
2
CNO Financial Group Overview
Focused on serving the protection needs of the fast-growing but underserved middle-income American market
Manufactured products include life, fixed annuities, Medicare supplement, supplemental health and limited benefit duration long-term care (LTC)
Distribution of third-party products, which primarily include Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans
Demonstrated growth in premiums, assets and third-party fees
$4,100.2M 3Q22 LTM Collected Premiums*
3Q22 Average Liabilities by
Insurance Product**
Interest sensitive life
5%
Medicare supplement
3Q22 LTM Collected Premium
3Q22 LTM Insurance Margin
1%
by Product*
by Product*
Traditional
Life
10%
Supplemental health
Life
Life
17%
22%
Med Supp
18%
Med Supp
Supp
18%
Health
16%
Health
Health
Supp
Fixed index annuities
Long-term care
40%
17%
57%
LTC
13%
Annuities
Health
43%
Annuities
13%
LTC
25%
26%
38%
7%
Other annuities
2%
* Life, health and annuity products.
Fixed interest
annuities
** Net insurance liabilities are equal to total insurance liabilities less: (i) amounts related to reinsured business;
9%
(ii) deferred acquisition costs; (iii) present value of future profits; and (iv) the value of unexpired options credited to insurance liabilities.
CNO Financial Group
3
What Makes CNO Different
Exclusive Focus on
Our Diverse Distribution &
Middle-Income America
Integrated Approach
Health and Wealth Solutions
Insurance and Securities
Solutions
Strong Cash Flow Generation
CNO Financial Group
4
Well-Positioned in the Attractive Senior Middle Market
~45% of middle-income households have no life insurance1; ~55% of baby boomers lack financial advisors2
Percentage of Population Age 65+
without a Financial Product3,4
Annuities75%
401(k), 403(b), or other
employer-sponsored73% retirement account
LTC71%
Med Supplement or
38%
Med Advantage
CNO Solutions
Extensive experience and understanding of the middle market
Differentiated with our market vs. product focus
Diversification of products and distribution provides sustainable competitive advantage
Positioned to help customers to address main concerns of outliving their assets and dealing with rising healthcare costs as they age
LIMRA 2021 Barometer Study
2021 Forrester Analytics Technographics
LIMRA 2021 Consumer Perspective on Long Term Care and Insurance; includes all age ranges, not just 65+
Medicare Market Competition, Mark Farrah 2020, Year Over Year Medicare Supplement Market Snapshot and Plan Performance Insight, Mark Farrah 2021; includes people who are eligible for Medicare due to disability, not just 65+
CNO Financial Group
5
