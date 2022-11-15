Advanced search
    CNO   US12621E1038

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CNO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17 2022-11-15 pm EST
22.60 USD   +0.80%
02:12pCno Financial : November 2022 Investor Overview Presentation
PU
11/09CNO Financial Group Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/09CNO Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 23, 2022
CI
CNO Financial : November 2022 Investor Overview Presentation

11/15/2022 | 02:12pm EST
Investor Overview

November 2022

Important Legal Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which

speaks as of today's date.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.

While management believes the measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.

CNO Financial Group

2

CNO Financial Group Overview

Focused on serving the protection needs of the fast-growing but underserved middle-income American market

  • Manufactured products include life, fixed annuities, Medicare supplement, supplemental health and limited benefit duration long-term care (LTC)
  • Distribution of third-party products, which primarily include Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans
  • Demonstrated growth in premiums, assets and third-party fees

$4,100.2M 3Q22 LTM Collected Premiums*

3Q22 Average Liabilities by

Insurance Product**

Interest sensitive life

5%

Medicare supplement

3Q22 LTM Collected Premium

3Q22 LTM Insurance Margin

1%

by Product*

by Product*

Traditional

Life

10%

Supplemental health

Life

Life

17%

22%

Med Supp

18%

Med Supp

Supp

18%

Health

16%

Health

Health

Supp

Fixed index annuities

Long-term care

40%

17%

57%

LTC

13%

Annuities

Health

43%

Annuities

13%

LTC

25%

26%

38%

7%

Other annuities

2%

* Life, health and annuity products.

Fixed interest

annuities

** Net insurance liabilities are equal to total insurance liabilities less: (i) amounts related to reinsured business;

9%

(ii) deferred acquisition costs; (iii) present value of future profits; and (iv) the value of unexpired options credited to insurance liabilities.

CNO Financial Group

3

What Makes CNO Different

Exclusive Focus on

Our Diverse Distribution &

Middle-Income America

Integrated Approach

Health and Wealth Solutions

Insurance and Securities

Solutions

Strong Cash Flow Generation

CNO Financial Group

4

Well-Positioned in the Attractive Senior Middle Market

~45% of middle-income households have no life insurance1; ~55% of baby boomers lack financial advisors2

Percentage of Population Age 65+

without a Financial Product3,4

Annuities75%

401(k), 403(b), or other

employer-sponsored73% retirement account

LTC71%

Med Supplement or

38%

Med Advantage

CNO Solutions

  • Extensive experience and understanding of the middle market
  • Differentiated with our market vs. product focus
  • Diversification of products and distribution provides sustainable competitive advantage
  • Positioned to help customers to address main concerns of outliving their assets and dealing with rising healthcare costs as they age
  1. LIMRA 2021 Barometer Study
  2. 2021 Forrester Analytics Technographics
  3. LIMRA 2021 Consumer Perspective on Long Term Care and Insurance; includes all age ranges, not just 65+
  4. Medicare Market Competition, Mark Farrah 2020, Year Over Year Medicare Supplement Market Snapshot and Plan Performance Insight, Mark Farrah 2021; includes people who are eligible for Medicare due to disability, not just 65+

CNO Financial Group

5

CNO Financial Group

5

Disclaimer

CNO Financial Group Inc. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 622 M - -
Net income 2022 412 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,37x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 2 565 M 2 565 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 350
Free-Float 98,4%
