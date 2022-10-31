Advanced search
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CNO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
22.06 USD   +0.18%
04:35pCno Financial : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
04:18pEarnings Flash (CNO) CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Posts Q3 EPS $0.49
MT
04:18pEarnings Flash (CNO) CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Posts Q3 EPS $0.49, vs. Street Est of $0.49
MT
CNO Financial : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

10/31/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
Third Quarter 2022

Financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2022

October 31, 2022

Unless otherwise specified, comparisons in this presentation are between 3Q21 and 3Q22.

CNO Financial Group

1

Important Legal Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our press release issued on October 31, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.

While management believes the measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - Financials - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.

CNO Financial Group

2

Quarter in Review

Solid overall sales and capital position; continued strong new money rates

Strong

Operational

Performance

Building on Track Record of Execution

  • Operating EPS1 of $0.49
  • Continued stable underlying insurance product margins
  • Sequential growth in yield on assets allocated to products
  • Sales reflect value of diversified products and distribution; continued improvement in agent productivity and cross-sales success
  • Key capital ratios at or above target levels
  • Benefitting from investments in Consumer & Worksite divisions
  • Returned $26 million to shareholders; weighted average shares outstanding decreased 10%
  • Book value per diluted share excluding AOCI1 up 15%

1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.

.

CNO Financial Group

4

Growth Scorecard

Strength in Annuity, D2C and Worksite insurance sales

(dollars in millions)

Drive Growth the Right

Expand to

2021

2022

% Change

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

Y/Y

New Annualized Premiums 1

Life

$45.4

$39.8

$190.5

$55.8

$51.4

$45.1

-0.7%

Health

39.2

47.7

164.1

34.8

37.4

42.2

7.7%

Total Life and Health

$84.6

$87.5

$354.6

$90.6

$88.8

$87.3

3.2%

Collected Premiums

Life

$222.2

$223.7

$895.8

$226.7

$229.2

$226.4

1.9%

Health

407.3

416.9

1,659.5

408.9

398.4

399.0

-2.0%

Total Life and Health

$629.5

$640.6

$2,555.3

$635.6

$627.6

$625.4

-0.7%

Annuity Collected Premiums

$333.3

$397.4

$1,400.4

$368.6

$435.0

$370.0

11.0%

Client Assets in BD and Advisory 2

$2,693.1

$2,898.5

$2,898.5

$2,835.1

$2,562.1

$2,453.3

-8.9%

Fee Revenue 3

$28.0

$56.2

$147.6

$40.3

$31.1

$30.6

9.3%

  1. Measured as 100% of new life and health annualized premiums, except for single premium whole life deposits, which are measured at 10% of annualized premium.
  2. Client assets include cash and securities in brokerage, broker/dealer customer account assets custodied directly at fund companies and insurance carriers, and assets under management in advisory accounts.
  3. Represents fee revenue from the sales of third-party insurance products; services provided by WBD; fee revenue earned by Optavise (formerly known as DirectPath prior to its name change in April 2022); fees generated by our broker-dealer and registered investment advisor.

CNO Financial Group

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CNO Financial Group Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 20:34:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
