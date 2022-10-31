CNO Financial : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
Third Quarter 2022
Financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2022
October 31, 2022
Unless otherwise specified, comparisons in this presentation are between 3Q21 and 3Q22.
Important Legal Information
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our press release issued on October 31, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.
While management believes the measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - Financials - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.
Quarter in Review
Solid overall sales and capital position; continued strong new money rates
Strong
Operational
Performance
Building on Track Record of Execution
Operating EPS1 of $0.49
Continued stable underlying insurance product margins
Sequential growth in yield on assets allocated to products
Sales reflect value of diversified products and distribution; continued improvement in agent productivity and cross-sales success
Key capital ratios at or above target levels
Benefitting from investments in Consumer & Worksite divisions
Returned $26 million to shareholders; weighted average shares outstanding decreased 10%
Book value per diluted share excluding AOCI1 up 15%
1 A non-GAAP measure. See the Appendix for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
.
Growth Scorecard
Strength in Annuity, D2C and Worksite insurance sales
(dollars in millions)
Drive Growth the Right
Expand to
2021
2022
% Change
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
Y/Y
New Annualized Premiums 1
Life
$45.4
$39.8
$190.5
$55.8
$51.4
$45.1
-0.7%
Health
39.2
47.7
164.1
34.8
37.4
42.2
7.7%
Total Life and Health
$84.6
$87.5
$354.6
$90.6
$88.8
$87.3
3.2%
Collected Premiums
Life
$222.2
$223.7
$895.8
$226.7
$229.2
$226.4
1.9%
Health
407.3
416.9
1,659.5
408.9
398.4
399.0
-2.0%
Total Life and Health
$629.5
$640.6
$2,555.3
$635.6
$627.6
$625.4
-0.7%
Annuity Collected Premiums
$333.3
$397.4
$1,400.4
$368.6
$435.0
$370.0
11.0%
Client Assets in BD and Advisory 2
$2,693.1
$2,898.5
$2,898.5
$2,835.1
$2,562.1
$2,453.3
-8.9%
Fee Revenue 3
$28.0
$56.2
$147.6
$40.3
$31.1
$30.6
9.3%
Measured as 100% of new life and health annualized premiums, except for single premium whole life deposits, which are measured at 10% of annualized premium.
Client assets include cash and securities in brokerage, broker/dealer customer account assets custodied directly at fund companies and insurance carriers, and assets under management in advisory accounts.
Represents fee revenue from the sales of third-party insurance products; services provided by WBD; fee revenue earned by Optavise (formerly known as DirectPath prior to its name change in April 2022); fees generated by our broker-dealer and registered investment advisor.
