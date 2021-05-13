CNO Financial : May 2021 Investor Overview Presentation
Important Legal Information
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.
While management believes the measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.
CNO Financial Group Overview
Focused on serving the protection needs of the fast-growing but underserved middle-income American market at or near retirement
Manufactured products include life, fixed annuities, Medicare supplement, supplemental health and limited benefit duration long-term care (LTC)
Distribution of third party products, which primarily include Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans
Demonstrated growth in agents, premiums, assets and third party fees
Total: $976.6M in 1Q 2021 Collected Premiums
1Q 2021 Collected Premium
1Q 2021 Insurance Margin
by Product
by Product
Life
Life
Med Supp
23%
13%
Health
Med Supp
Supp
Health
24%
19%
Health
LTC
44%
Annuities
59%
Supp
18%
17%
Annuities
LTC
28%
Health
33%
7%
18%
*Net insurance liabilities are equal to total insurance liabilities less: (i) amounts related to reinsured business; (ii) deferred acquisition costs; (iii) present value of future profits; and (iv) the value of unexpired options credited to insurance liabilities.
1Q 2021 Average Liabilities by
Insurance Product*
Interest sensitive life
5%
Medicare
Traditional
supplement
life
1%
11%
Fixed index
Supplemental
annuities
40%
health
17%
Long-term care
13%
Fixed interest
Other annuities
annuities
3%
10%
What Makes CNO Different
Exclusive Focus on Middle-
Our Diverse Distribution &
Income America
Integrated Approach
Health and Wealth Solutions
Insurance and Securities
Solutions
Strong Cash Flow Generation
Well-Positioned in the Attractive Senior Middle Market
63% of middle-income households are underinsured; ~60% of baby boomers lack financial advisors1
Percentage of Population Age 65+
without a Financial Product
Other Health
84%
LTC83%
Annuities78%
Medicare Supplement
60%
Life Insurance
40%
CNO Solutions
Extensive experience and understanding of the middle market
Differentiated with our market vs. product focus
Diversification of products and distribution provides sustainable competitive advantage
Positioned to help customers to address main concerns of outliving their assets and dealing with rising healthcare costs as they age
Bankers Life Center for a Secure Retirement 2017
