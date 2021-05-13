Log in
    CNO   US12621E1038

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CNO)
CNO Financial : May 2021 Investor Overview Presentation

05/13/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Investor Overview

May 2021

Important Legal Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about future results of operations and capital plans. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains financial measures that differ from the comparable measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations between those non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix, or on the page such measure is presented.

While management believes the measures are useful to enhance understanding and comparability of our financial results, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Additional information concerning non-GAAP measures is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.

CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview | May 2021

2

CNO Financial Group Overview

Focused on serving the protection needs of the fast-growing but underserved middle-income American market at or near retirement

  • Manufactured products include life, fixed annuities, Medicare supplement, supplemental health and limited benefit duration long-term care (LTC)
  • Distribution of third party products, which primarily include Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans
  • Demonstrated growth in agents, premiums, assets and third party fees

Total: $976.6M in 1Q 2021 Collected Premiums

1Q 2021 Collected Premium

1Q 2021 Insurance Margin

by Product

by Product

Life

Life

Med Supp

23%

13%

Health

Med Supp

Supp

Health

24%

19%

Health

LTC

44%

Annuities

59%

Supp

18%

17%

Annuities

LTC

28%

Health

33%

7%

18%

*Net insurance liabilities are equal to total insurance liabilities less: (i) amounts related to reinsured business; (ii) deferred acquisition costs; (iii) present value of future profits; and (iv) the value of unexpired options credited to insurance liabilities.

1Q 2021 Average Liabilities by

Insurance Product*

Interest sensitive life

5%

Medicare

Traditional

supplement

life

1%

11%

Fixed index

Supplemental

annuities

40%

health

17%

Long-term care

13%

Fixed interest

Other annuities

annuities

3%

10%

CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview | May 2021

3

What Makes CNO Different

Exclusive Focus on Middle-

Our Diverse Distribution &

Income America

Integrated Approach

Health and Wealth Solutions

Insurance and Securities

Solutions

Strong Cash Flow Generation

CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview | May 2021

4

Well-Positioned in the Attractive Senior Middle Market

63% of middle-income households are underinsured; ~60% of baby boomers lack financial advisors1

Percentage of Population Age 65+

without a Financial Product

Other Health

84%

LTC83%

Annuities78%

Medicare Supplement

60%

Life Insurance

40%

CNO Solutions

  • Extensive experience and understanding of the middle market
  • Differentiated with our market vs. product focus
  • Diversification of products and distribution provides sustainable competitive advantage
  • Positioned to help customers to address main concerns of outliving their assets and dealing with rising healthcare costs as they age
  1. Bankers Life Center for a Secure Retirement 2017

CNO Financial Group | Investor Overview | May 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CNO Financial Group Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 18:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
