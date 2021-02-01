Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CNOOC Limited    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis: Delay to U.S. China investment ban leaves U.S. investors in limbo

02/01/2021 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury move to delay a ban on investments in companies linked to the Chinese military has left U.S. investors in limbo and unable to tap opportunities non-U.S. investors get to enjoy.

U.S.-China tensions ratcheted up in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency with his executive order banning investments in companies his administration said were linked to Chinese military activities. Many of them deny those claims, which China's government says lacks evidence.

A string of amendments and explanations followed the November order, buffeting Chinese stocks and bonds in the crossfire as investors struggled to understand which securities could be affected.

Stock listings were quickly removed from U.S. exchanges and global indexes, while bond investors wrestled to untangle securities issued by slightly different, shortened or similar names.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration said investments in companies "whose name closely matches, but does not exactly match, the name of a Communist Chinese military company" would be allowed until May 27, extending a deadline set for Jan. 28.

That provided breathing space, but does not fix the problem.

"We have now entered wait-and-see mode until we get clarity as to what the new administration will do," said Paul Lukaszewski, head of corporate debt for Asia Pacific at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Restrictions on U.S.-based investors and U.S. citizens could affect nearly $60 billion worth of bonds, according to JPMorgan.

"China's debt market is one of the world's largest. Chinese credit spreads are attractive compared to U.S. credit spreads and investors benefit from diversification when they allocate across more markets and geographies," Lukaszewski said, adding U.S. investors were in a "difficult position."

Many issues, such as those by China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) or China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), offer a pickup on the ultra-low yields dominating developed world fixed income markets where central banks are battling the COVID-19 pandemic with massive asset-purchase programs.

Some such issues have partially recovered from declines and widening bid-ask spreads in the wake of the executive order.

(Graphic: China corporate bonds: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xlbpgydgrpq/China%20corporate%20bonds.PNG)

The average yield on bonds issued by subsidiaries of the restricted companies and which mature in 2029 and 2030 stands at 3.1%, more than 200 basis points over the current U.S. 10-year note yield.

JPMorgan noted it "could be the time to gain exposure to these bonds for those investors who can," predicting the fundamental impact on most of these credits would be "minimal to manageable."

    The current list of 44 companies includes at least 10 whose subsidiaries have issued dollar bonds, including Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) , Sinochem Group Co Ltd and Aviation Industry Corporation of China [SASADY.UL].

While Biden's team has yet to spell out its approach, few expect sweeping changes. Some U.S.-based investors hope the new administration will implement curbs in a way that affects the companies but not investors.

    "If you put sanctions on the ability of investors to hold debt, you're not hurting the company that issued the debt -you're hurting the investors that bought it," said Shamaila Khan, head of emerging market debt strategies at AllianceBernstein.

    "When you sanction a company for future issuance of debt, then you hurt the company more than the investors of the debt. So there are nuances."

    However curbs are implemented, there is little sign they will affect the companies significantly. For most, dollar-denominated bonds make up a very small part of their capital structure, according to analysts.

And demand seems unabated for China, which accounts for around half of Asia's $1.4 trillion corporate credit dollar market - roughly the same size as the U.S. high-yield markets.

AVIC International Holding Corp, a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, recently received more than $700 million of orders for a $200 million bond sale that priced close to its existing curve.

"The Global investment community wants more access to Chinese assets," said Jeremy Schwartz, global head of research at WisdomTree Asset Management. "The bigger picture stepping back is that there is a lot of global interest in adding China currency reserves and Chinese bonds to portfolios."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Rodrigo Campos and Karin Strohecker


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED -0.65% 7.68 End-of-day quote.-2.78%
CNOOC LIMITED 3.28% 7.87 End-of-day quote.9.61%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 8.13% 28.6 End-of-day quote.29.41%
US-CHINA BIOMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY, INC. -66.05% 0.0679 End-of-day quote.35.80%
All news about CNOOC LIMITED
12:43pANALYSIS : Delay to U.S. China investment ban leaves U.S. investors in limbo
RE
01/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell suspends moves to eject more Chinese firms ..
RE
01/27U.S. delays Chinese investment ban's impact on certain firms
RE
01/27Hong Kong Hang Seng Slips 0.3% in See-Saw Trading, Tech Slump
MT
01/26ANALYSIS : Sovereign wealth, public pension giants caught up in U.S.-China tech ..
RE
01/25Oil Producer Hess expects dip in 2021 output
RE
01/22U.S. ban on China firms could affect $60 billion of bonds - JPMorgan
RE
01/22Hong Kong Hang Seng Slumps 1.6% on Profit-Taking, China COVID-19 Reports, Tec..
MT
01/22Ftse russell says to delete cnooc from its global and china indexes due to us..
RE
01/22Hong Kong stocks fall as China's composite index slips when global rally paus..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 162 B 24 987 M 24 987 M
Net income 2020 23 070 M 3 567 M 3 567 M
Net Debt 2020 111 B 17 190 M 17 190 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 351 B 45 317 M 54 335 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 18 425
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,88 CNY
Last Close Price 7,87 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guang Jie Hu President & Executive Director
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED9.61%43 878
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.10%54 118
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.19%29 729
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.56%26 757
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY6.16%26 177
ECOPETROL S.A.-9.58%23 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ