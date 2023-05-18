Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CNOOC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:21 2023-05-18 am EDT
12.82 HKD   +0.94%
06:42aBritain's Unite union inks deal with China's CNOOC
RE
05:23aChina's Sinopec agrees terms for potential Kazakhstan polyethylene investment
RE
05/16CNOOC's New Oil, Gas Platform in South China Sea Sets New Weight Record
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Britain's Unite union inks deal with China's CNOOC

05/18/2023 | 06:42am EDT
China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

(Reuters) - Britain's Unite union on Thursday said it has signed a recognition deal with offshore operator China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), covering around 140 workers on the Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle platforms in the North Sea.

CNOOC runs the Buzzard oilfield which feeds into the Forties crude oil stream underpinning the Brent oil price benchmark. Hundreds of offshore workers in the British North Sea have taken strike action over pay this year.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.08% 76.77 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CNOOC LIMITED 0.94% 12.82 Delayed Quote.27.25%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.21% 399.4847 Real-time Quote.-9.18%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
WTI 0.10% 72.645 Delayed Quote.-12.27%
Financials
Sales 2023 384 B 54 949 M 54 949 M
Net income 2023 127 B 18 143 M 18 143 M
Net cash 2023 71 499 M 10 220 M 10 220 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,30x
Yield 2023 10,3%
Capitalization 540 B 77 154 M 77 154 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,35 CNY
Average target price 13,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Huai Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qing Long Xia President & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Dong Jin Wang President & Director
Yu Gao Xu Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED27.25%77 154
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.25%295 015
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.65%121 865
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.45%64 802
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.20%61 291
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-7.70%52 542
