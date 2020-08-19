Log in
CNOOC : 2020 Mid-Year Review

19 August 2020

2020 Mid-Year Review

19 August 2020

Board of Directors and Management at Today's Meeting

Chairman Wang Dongjin

CEO Xu Keqiang

President Hu Guangjie

CFO

Xie Weizhi

2

Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, foreign operations and cyber system attacks. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

3

Agenda

  • Challenging Environment
  • Operating Results
  • Performance Highlights
  • Outlook

4

Results Highlights

  • In the first half of 2020, we overcame the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and low oil price, and achieved better-than- expected operating results, demonstrating our management expertise

Net Production

Net Profit

All-in Cost

Interim Dividend

257.9

10.38

25.72

0.20

mmboe

RMB bn

US$/boe

HK$ per share

(tax inclusive)

5

Challenging Environment

6

The World's Worst Public Health Crisis in a Century

  • The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide exceeded 20 million, and the death toll exceeded 700,000

Source: World Health Organization (as at 14 August 2020)

7

The Biggest Global Economic Recession Since the Great Depression

  • The World Bank predicted that the global economy would shrink by 5.2% in 2020
  • The global economic loss caused by the pandemic between 2020 and 2021 may reach US$ 9 trillion

Economic growth in different economies worldwide in the recent decade

(Economic growth %)

10

6

4

5

2

0

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

-2

-5

-4

-10

-6

World

Advanced economies

EMDEs

Source: World Bank

8

The Worst Global Energy Demand Crisis Since World War II

  • IEA predicted that global energy demand would fall by 6% in 2020, the largest decline since World War II
  • Brent and WTI oil prices have both fallen by more than 70% from their 2020 peaks

Changes in global energy demand from 1900 to 2020

International oil prices in 1H 2020

(US$/bbl)

80

60

40

20

0

1-1

2-1

3-1

4-1

5-1

6-1

7-1

-20

-40

WTI

Brent

Source: IEA 2020, Bloomberg

9

Operating Results

10

First Half Results Overview

  • Effective prevention of the pandemic
    • Normal production with no project delay in offshore China
    • Zero infection on offshore platforms and vessels
  • Steady progress in production and operation
    • 5 new discoveries were made and 20 oil and gas structures were successfully appraised
    • Four out of ten new projects planned for 2020 successfully came on stream
    • Net production reached 257.9 million boe*, up 6.1% YoY
  • Promoted cost control and efficiency enhanced, and maintained solid financial position
    • All-incost of US$25.72/boe, down 11.3% YoY
    • Net profit of RMB 10.38 billion, EPS of RMB 0.23
    • Gearing ratio of 25.0%
  • Interim dividend of HK$0.20 per share (tax inclusive)
  • Steady HSE performance

*Including our interest in equity-accounted investees

11

Results Summary

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change %

Production (mm boe)

257.9

243.0

6.1%

- Crude and liquids (mm bbls)

205.5

199.0

3.3%

- Natural gas (bcf)

304.5

257.9

18.1%

Realized oil price (US$/bbl)

38.72

64.60*

-40.1%

Realized gas price (US$/mcf)

6.29

6.47*

-2.8%

Oil & gas sales (RMB mm)

66,335

94,686*

-29.9%

Net profit (RMB mm)

10,383

30,288*

-65.7%

Basic EPS (RMB)

0.23

0.68*

-65.7%

*受同一控制下企业合并的影响，2019年上半年报表数据已经重述

*Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM.

12

Make Every Effort to Prevent COVID-19 to Maintain Safe and Stable Production and Operation

  • Prevention of COVID-19
    • More than 60,000 medical observations and more than 20,000 nucleic acid tests were made
    • Focus on the normalization of pandemic prevention and control
  • Production and operation
    • Focus on pandemic prevention and production safety
    • Ensure timely delivery of production materials
    • Maintain stable operation efficiency

13

Exploration Activities

  • 4 new discoveries were made and 20 oil and gas structures were successfully appraised in offshore China, with the success rate of independent exploration wells reaches 45-65%
  • 1 new discovery was made overseas
  • Maintain a high level of exploration activities in offshore China to support mid-to-long term development

Exploration Workload in 1H 2020

Exploration Wells Drilled

Offshore China

Type

Independent

PSC

Overseas

126

Wildcat

31

1

2

113

Appraisal

79

0

0

3D Seismic (km2)

11,029

1,359

3,512

1H 2019

1H 2020

*Excluding onshore unconventional wells

14

Bohai

Exploration Achievements - Offshore China

Kenli 6-1

China

East China Sea

Huizhou 26-6

Western South

Eastern South China

China Sea

Sea

  • Appraisal of Kenli 6-1oil-bearing structure achieved success
    • Located in Laibei lower uplift of Bohai
    • Became the first large-sized oilfield in Laibei lower uplift with proved in-place volume of crude oil over 100 million tons*
  • Huizhou 26-6 structure achieved a mid-to-large sized commercial discovery
    • Located in Huizhou Sag in Eastern South China Sea
    • First exploration success with highly productive oil and gas flow in new area of ancient buried hills in the Eastern South China Sea
    • 6 wells were drilled and it is expected to become the largest oil and gas field discovered by independent exploration in the Pearl River Mouth Basin

Note: According to the Regulation of Offshore Petroleum Reserves Estimation of China, a mid-size oil field is defined as a field with technically recoverable resources of ≥2,500～＜25,000 thousand cubic meters and a large-size oil field is defined as a field with technically recoverable resources of ≥25,000～＜250,000 thousand cubic meters.

15

Exploration Achievements - Overseas

  • The 16th discovery, Uaru, was made in Stabroek block in Guyana
    • Discovery well Uaru-1 encountered oil pay zones with a thickness of ~29 meters*
    • Further increase the recoverable resources of the block
    • Total recoverable resources exceeded 8 billion boe*

2015-2016

2017

2018

2019

1H 2020

Recoverable

resources*

>1

3

5

>8

>8

billion boe

Ranger, Pacora,

Tilapia, Haimara,

New Discoveries

Liza, Liza Deep

Payara, Snoek, Turbot

Longtail, Pluma,

Yellowtail, Tripletail,

Uaru

Hammerhead

Mako

*According to the disclosure of the Operator

16

Pursue Profitable Production Growth

  • Net production reached 257.9 mmboe and hit a record high

(mmboe)

  • Maintained volume with high return in offshore China and

reduced high-cost volume in overseas

300

  • Improved water injection effect to reduce natural decline rate

Net Production

243.0257.9

86.983.9

Increased volume of infill drilling wells

Promoted production capacity building

200

100

156.1173.9

  • Implemented new technology for production growth

Optimized the integration of exploration and development

0

1H 2019

1H 2020

China Overseas

17

Production Summary

1H 2020

1H 2019

Crude and Liquids

Natural Gas

Total

Crude and Liquids

Natural Gas

Total

(mm bbls)

(bcf)

(mm boe)

(mm bbls)

(bcf)

(mm boe)

China

Bohai

82.1

28.3

86.8

77.2

28.0

81.9

Western South China Sea

20.0

76.3

33.2

18.7

51.5

27.5

Eastern South China Sea

36.2

73.2

48.4

32.3

69.6

43.9

East China Sea

1.1

10.4

2.8

0.8

9.0

2.3

Onshore

-

16.0

2.7

-

3.4

0.6

Subtotal

139.4

204.2

173.9

129.0

161.4

156.1

Overseas

Asia (Ex. China)

7.8

27.0

12.6

6.8

25.4

11.3

Oceania

0.8

21.9

5.1

0.6

15.2

3.6

Africa

17.3

-

17.3

21.1

-

21.1

North America (Ex. Canada)

11.7

24.3

15.8

10.4

23.9

14.4

Canada

9.6

0.05

9.6

12.6

1.3

12.8

South America

8.5

25.4

12.9

5.8

28.5

10.7

Europe

10.4

1.6

10.7

12.6

2.2

13.0

Subtotal

66.1

100.3

83.9

70.0

96.5

86.9

Total*

205.5

304.5

257.9

199.0

257.9

243.0

  • Including our interests in equity-accounted investees, which is approximately 9.7 mm boe in 1H 2020 and 10.3 mm boe in 1H 2019. In 1H 2020, production percentage of China and overseas was 67% v.s. 33%; Crude and liquids and natural gas was 80% v.s. 20%.

18

New Projects in 2020

Project

Location

Status

Peak Production

Working Interests

(boe/d)

Liza oil field phase I

Guyana

Commenced production

120,000

25%

in 2019

Penglai 19-3 oil field block 4 adjustment/ Penglai 19-9 oil field phase II

Bohai

Commenced production

12,700

51%

Qinhuangdao 33-1S oil field phase I

Bohai

Commenced production

6,000

100%

Luda 21-2/ Luda 16-3 regional development project

Bohai

Commenced production

26,500

100%

Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area

Bohai

Commissioning

12,000

100%

Nanbao 35-2 oil field S1 area

Bohai

Commissioning

1,800

100%

Jinzhou 25-1 oil field 6/11 area

Bohai

Onshore construction

16,500

100%

Liuhua 29-1 gas field development project

Eastern South China

Commissioning

10,300

25%

Sea

Liuhua 16-2 oil field / Liuhua 20-2 oil field joint development project

Eastern South China

Commissioning

72,800

100%

Sea

Buzzard oil field Phase II

U.K.

Postponed to 2021

37,000

43.21%

19

Progress of Key Projects - Lingshui 17-2

  • Construction
    • Onshore construction: The hull main structure and overall assembly of topsides completed
    • Offshore construction: Subsea pipeline being laid
  • Offshore drilling
    • Successful completion of the first development well
    • Expected to come on stream in 2021 and will provide stable gas supply of more than 3 billion cubic meters per year for the Guangdong-HongKong-Hainan area

20

Progress of Key Projects - Stabroek Block in Guyana

  • Production of Liza oilfield phase 1 increased steadily
    • Commenced production months ahead of schedule and under budget
    • Less than 5 years from discovery to first oil, which is about half the industry average for projects with similar scale*
    • Estimated break-even Brent oil price is ~US$35/bbl*

SKIPJ

PAYAR ACK

A

LI

SN

Z

OE

A

K

  • Liza oilfield phase 2 advanced as planned
    • Leverage the successful development experience of Liza oilfield phase 1
    • Expected to complete topsides integration of Liza Unity in 2021 and come on stream in 2022

*According to the disclosure of partners

21

Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)

  • HSE are always our top priority
  • OSHA statistics maintained at a good level in the first half

Per 200,000 man hours

1H 2020

1H 2019

Rate of Recordable Cases

0.03

0.09

Rate of Lost Workdays Cases

0.02

0.03

22

Key Financial Items - Consolidated

RMB mm)

1H 2020

1H 2019

Change %

Revenue

Oil and gas sales

66,335

94,686

-29.9%

Marketing revenues

6,497

12,073

-46.2%

Other revenue

1,728

2,548

-32.2%

Revenue subtotal

74,560

109,307

-31.8%

Expenses

Operating expenses

(11,346)

(11,709)

-3.1%

Taxes other than income tax

(3,421)

(4,403)

-22.3%

Exploration expenses

(2,560)

(6,258)

-59.1%

DD&A

(26,309)

(26,521)

-0.8%

Special oil gain levy

(79)

(520)

-84.8%

Impairment and provision

(3,133)

187

-1775.4%

Crude oil and product purchases

(6,179)

(11,008)

-43.9%

SG&A

(3,807)

(3,342)

13.9%

Others

(2,147)

(2,323)

-7.6%

Expenses subtotal

(58,981)

(65,897)

-10.5%

Profit from Operating Activities

15,579

43,410

-64.1%

Interest income

758

478

58.6%

Finance costs

(3,130)

(2,676)

17.0%

Exchange losses, net

(16)

(211)

-92.4%

Investment income

1,786

2,369

-24.6%

Share of profits of associates

202

249

-18.9%

(Loss)/profit attributable to a joint venture

(224)

228

-198.2%

Other (expense)/income, net

(9)

238

-103.8%

Profit before tax

14,946

44,085

-66.1%

Income tax expense

(4,563)

(13,797)

-66.9%

Net profit

10,383

30,288

-65.7%

*Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM.

23

Movement of Cash and Cash Equivalents

  • Free cash flow reached RMB 6.4 bn

RMB mm)

70,000

60,000

34,213

27,773

50,000

11,810

9,540

40,000

2,732

12,429

30,000

3,148

1,340

1,232

20,000

33,679

29,436

10,000

-

*Free cash flow = Net operating cash inflow - Cash capex outflow .

24

Further Strengthened our Cost Competitiveness

US$/boe)

29.00

35

25.72

30

2.78

2.11

1.96

0.66

25

2.18

0.92

20

16.07

14.16

15

10

7.39

6.50

5

0

1H 2019

1H 2020

Opex

DD&A

Dismentalment

SG&A

Taxes other than income tax

*Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM.

25

Cost Analysis

Opex

DD&A

(US$/boe)

(US$/boe)

7.39

6.50

16.07

14.16

1H 2019

1H 2020

1H 2019

1H 2020

Mainly due to stringent cost control, sales

Mainly due to change in production

volume increase and RMB exchange rate

mix and RMB exchange rate

changes

changes

*Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM.

26

Capex

(RMB bn)

40

33.7

0.6

35.6

0.2

6.8

6.4

30

2018.1

10

8.6

0

1H 2019

Exploration

Development

21.7

6.9

1H 2020

Production

Others

Note: Above amounts exclude capitalized interest of RMB1.6 bn and RMB1.3 bn in 1H 2019 and 1H 2020 respectively.

27

Dividend

  • 2020 interim dividend: HK$0.20 per share (tax inclusive)
    • Dividend yield of 7.9%(1)
    • payout ratio of 77.5%(2)
  • Time arrangement:

Book close period:

September 7 - September 11

Payment date:

October 16

  1. Based on closing share price of HK$8.20 as of July 31, 2020
  2. Exchange rate quoted as HK$1 = RMB0.90125 as of July 31, 2020

28

Performance Highlights

29

Timely Adjusted the Operating Strategy

  • Adjusted annual Capex plan and production target

100

80

60

40

20

0

2020 Capex Plan

(RMB bn)

85-95

75-85

38%30%

62%70%

Before Adjustment

After Adjustment

China

Overseas

2020 Production Target

(mm boe)

520-530

505-515

600

36%

34%

400

64%

66%

200

0

Before Adjustment

After Adjustment

China

Overseas

30

Multiple Measures for Cost Control and Efficiency Enhancement

  • Via management and technology enhancement, operational cost of exploration have been reduced by 10.5% YoY
  • Increased workload and promote efficiency of drilling in China to increase profitable production
  • Significantly reduced overseas development investment to cut inefficient production

31

Improved Efficiency of Production Organization

  • Stronger production organization
    • 393 wells were drilled, and 299 wells were completed, as workload hitting best level in the same period in history
    • Development wells commissioned 24.7% ahead of schedule, and rig standby rate dropped to 2.04%, a record low
  • Faster construction of production capacity
    • Production contribution of development wells exceeded plan
    • 3 new projects came on stream 26 days ahead of schedule (on average) in 1H 2020
  • Better management model of exploration and development integration

32

Stringent Cost Control to Maintain Competitiveness

  • Improved operation efficiency to lower direct operation costs by RMB 520 million, at same level of workload for well operations
  • Strengthened measures for production growth and increased efforts of infill drilling wells and appraisal wells to lay a solid foundation for effective control of DD&A per boe
  • Reduced SG&A by more than RMB 100 million while increasing sales volume
  • Optimized financial planning and promoting projects to obtain low-cost financing

33

Technological Innovation Helps Development

  • Promote key technology projects
    • Increased reserves and production by using various technologies (e.g. fine reservoir description, water flooding enhancement and production potential tapping)
  • Enhance drilling and well completion technology
    • Average drilling efficiency up 4.9% YoY
    • Drilling cycle of similar well depth down 3.6% YoY
    • Drilling and completion costs down RMB 2.25 billion
  • Strengthen digital transformation and transition into unmanned platforms
    • Realize remote shutdown and opening of wells during low-grade typhoons

34

Outlook

35

Core Competitiveness

    • Excellent management team and workforce
    • Resource potential in offshore China
    • Diversified asset structure
    • Leading cost advantage
    • Adequate cash flow
    • Low leverage
  • Leverage competitive advantages to promote high-quality development and create shareholder value

36

2H 2020 Plan

  • Strive to achieve the annual production and operation goals
    • Production target of 505-515 mmboe
    • Capex plan of RMB75-85 billion
    • Promote construction of new projects steadily
  • Promote cost control and enhancement of quality and efficiency
    • Optimize investment direction, structure and pace in accordance with return-driven strategy
    • Stringent control on all-in cost
  • Continue to promote technology and management innovation
  • Maintain high standards on HSE performance

37

THANKS!

Disclaimer

CNOOC Limited published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 08:51:14 UTC

