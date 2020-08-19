CNOOC : 2020 Mid-Year Review 0 08/19/2020 | 04:52am EDT Send by mail :

Board of Directors and Management at Today's Meeting Chairman Wang Dongjin CEO Xu Keqiang President Hu Guangjie CFO Xie Weizhi 2 Disclaimer This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, foreign operations and cyber system attacks. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations. 3 Agenda Challenging Environment

Operating Results

Performance Highlights

Outlook 4 Results Highlights In the first half of 2020, we overcame the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and low oil price, and achieved better-than- expected operating results, demonstrating our management expertise Net Production Net Profit All-in Cost Interim Dividend 257.9 10.38 25.72 0.20 mmboe RMB bn US$/boe HK$ per share (tax inclusive) 5 Challenging Environment 6 The World's Worst Public Health Crisis in a Century The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide exceeded 20 million, and the death toll exceeded 700,000 Source: World Health Organization (as at 14 August 2020) 7 The Biggest Global Economic Recession Since the Great Depression The World Bank predicted that the global economy would shrink by 5.2% in 2020

The global economic loss caused by the pandemic between 2020 and 2021 may reach US$ 9 trillion Economic growth in different economies worldwide in the recent decade (Economic growth %) 10 6 4 5 2 0 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 -2 -5 -4 -10 -6 World Advanced economies EMDEs Source: World Bank 8 The Worst Global Energy Demand Crisis Since World War II IEA predicted that global energy demand would fall by 6% in 2020, the largest decline since World War II

Brent and WTI oil prices have both fallen by more than 70% from their 2020 peaks Changes in global energy demand from 1900 to 2020 International oil prices in 1H 2020 (US$/bbl) 80 60 40 20 0 1-1 2-1 3-1 4-1 5-1 6-1 7-1 -20 -40 WTI Brent Source: IEA 2020, Bloomberg 9 Operating Results 10 First Half Results Overview Effective prevention of the pandemic

Normal production with no project delay in offshore China Zero infection on offshore platforms and vessels

Steady progress in production and operation

5 new discoveries were made and 20 oil and gas structures were successfully appraised Four out of ten new projects planned for 2020 successfully came on stream Net production reached 257.9 million boe*, up 6.1% YoY

Promoted cost control and efficiency enhanced, and maintained solid financial position

All-in cost of US$25.72/boe, down 11.3% YoY Net profit of RMB 10.38 billion, EPS of RMB 0.23 Gearing ratio of 25.0%

Interim dividend of HK$0.20 per share (tax inclusive)

Steady HSE performance *Including our interest in equity-accounted investees 11 Results Summary 1H 2020 1H 2019 Change % Production (mm boe) 257.9 243.0 6.1% - Crude and liquids (mm bbls) 205.5 199.0 3.3% - Natural gas (bcf) 304.5 257.9 18.1% Realized oil price (US$/bbl) 38.72 64.60* -40.1% Realized gas price (US$/mcf) 6.29 6.47* -2.8% Oil & gas sales (RMB mm) 66,335 94,686* -29.9% Net profit (RMB mm) 10,383 30,288* -65.7% Basic EPS (RMB) 0.23 0.68* -65.7% *受同一控制下企业合并的影响，2019年上半年报表数据已经重述 *Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM. 12 Make Every Effort to Prevent COVID-19 to Maintain Safe and Stable Production and Operation Prevention of COVID-19

COVID-19 More than 60,000 medical observations and more than 20,000 nucleic acid tests were made Focus on the normalization of pandemic prevention and control

Production and operation

Focus on pandemic prevention and production safety Ensure timely delivery of production materials Maintain stable operation efficiency

13 Exploration Activities 4 new discoveries were made and 20 oil and gas structures were successfully appraised in offshore China, with the success rate of independent exploration wells reaches 45-65%

45-65% 1 new discovery was made overseas

Maintain a high level of exploration activities in offshore China to support mid-to-long term development Exploration Workload in 1H 2020 Exploration Wells Drilled Offshore China Type Independent PSC Overseas 126 Wildcat 31 1 2 113 Appraisal 79 0 0 3D Seismic (km2) 11,029 1,359 3,512 1H 2019 1H 2020 *Excluding onshore unconventional wells 14 Bohai Exploration Achievements - Offshore China Kenli 6-1 China East China Sea Huizhou 26-6 Western South Eastern South China China Sea Sea Appraisal of Kenli 6-1oil-bearing structure achieved success

6-1oil-bearing structure achieved success Located in Laibei lower uplift of Bohai Became the first large-sized oilfield in Laibei lower uplift with proved in-place volume of crude oil over 100 million tons*

Huizhou 26-6 structure achieved a mid-to-large sized commercial discovery

26-6 structure achieved a mid-to-large sized commercial discovery Located in Huizhou Sag in Eastern South China Sea First exploration success with highly productive oil and gas flow in new area of ancient buried hills in the Eastern South China Sea 6 wells were drilled and it is expected to become the largest oil and gas field discovered by independent exploration in the Pearl River Mouth Basin

Note: According to the Regulation of Offshore Petroleum Reserves Estimation of China, a mid-size oil field is defined as a field with technically recoverable resources of ≥2,500～＜25,000 thousand cubic meters and a large-size oil field is defined as a field with technically recoverable resources of ≥25,000～＜250,000 thousand cubic meters. 15 Exploration Achievements - Overseas The 16 th discovery, Uaru, was made in Stabroek block in Guyana

discovery, Uaru, was made in Stabroek block in Guyana Discovery well Uaru-1 encountered oil pay zones with a thickness of ~29 meters* Further increase the recoverable resources of the block Total recoverable resources exceeded 8 billion boe*

2015-2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 2020 Recoverable resources* >1 3 5 >8 >8 （billion boe） Ranger, Pacora, Tilapia, Haimara, New Discoveries Liza, Liza Deep Payara, Snoek, Turbot Longtail, Pluma, Yellowtail, Tripletail, Uaru Hammerhead Mako *According to the disclosure of the Operator 16 Pursue Profitable Production Growth Net production reached 257.9 mmboe and hit a record high (mmboe) Maintained volume with high return in offshore China and reduced high-cost volume in overseas 300 Improved water injection effect to reduce natural decline rate Net Production 243.0257.9 86.983.9  Increased volume of infill drilling wells  Promoted production capacity building 200 100 156.1173.9 Implemented new technology for production growth  Optimized the integration of exploration and development 0 1H 2019 1H 2020 China Overseas 17 Production Summary 1H 2020 1H 2019 Crude and Liquids Natural Gas Total Crude and Liquids Natural Gas Total (mm bbls) (bcf) (mm boe) (mm bbls) (bcf) (mm boe) China Bohai 82.1 28.3 86.8 77.2 28.0 81.9 Western South China Sea 20.0 76.3 33.2 18.7 51.5 27.5 Eastern South China Sea 36.2 73.2 48.4 32.3 69.6 43.9 East China Sea 1.1 10.4 2.8 0.8 9.0 2.3 Onshore - 16.0 2.7 - 3.4 0.6 Subtotal 139.4 204.2 173.9 129.0 161.4 156.1 Overseas Asia (Ex. China) 7.8 27.0 12.6 6.8 25.4 11.3 Oceania 0.8 21.9 5.1 0.6 15.2 3.6 Africa 17.3 - 17.3 21.1 - 21.1 North America (Ex. Canada) 11.7 24.3 15.8 10.4 23.9 14.4 Canada 9.6 0.05 9.6 12.6 1.3 12.8 South America 8.5 25.4 12.9 5.8 28.5 10.7 Europe 10.4 1.6 10.7 12.6 2.2 13.0 Subtotal 66.1 100.3 83.9 70.0 96.5 86.9 Total* 205.5 304.5 257.9 199.0 257.9 243.0 Including our interests in equity-accounted investees, which is approximately 9.7 mm boe in 1H 2020 and 10.3 mm boe in 1H 2019. In 1H 2020, production percentage of China and overseas was 67% v.s. 33%; Crude and liquids and natural gas was 80% v.s. 20%. 18 New Projects in 2020 Project Location Status Peak Production Working Interests (boe/d) Liza oil field phase I Guyana Commenced production 120,000 25% in 2019 Penglai 19-3 oil field block 4 adjustment/ Penglai 19-9 oil field phase II Bohai Commenced production 12,700 51% Qinhuangdao 33-1S oil field phase I Bohai Commenced production 6,000 100% Luda 21-2/ Luda 16-3 regional development project Bohai Commenced production 26,500 100% Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area Bohai Commissioning 12,000 100% Nanbao 35-2 oil field S1 area Bohai Commissioning 1,800 100% Jinzhou 25-1 oil field 6/11 area Bohai Onshore construction 16,500 100% Liuhua 29-1 gas field development project Eastern South China Commissioning 10,300 25% Sea Liuhua 16-2 oil field / Liuhua 20-2 oil field joint development project Eastern South China Commissioning 72,800 100% Sea Buzzard oil field Phase II U.K. Postponed to 2021 37,000 43.21% 19 Progress of Key Projects - Lingshui 17-2 Construction

Onshore construction: The hull main structure and overall assembly of topsides completed Offshore construction: Subsea pipeline being laid

Offshore drilling

Successful completion of the first development well Expected to come on stream in 2021 and will provide stable gas supply of more than 3 billion cubic meters per year for the Guangdong-HongKong-Hainan area

20 Progress of Key Projects - Stabroek Block in Guyana Production of Liza oilfield phase 1 increased steadily

Commenced production months ahead of schedule and under budget Less than 5 years from discovery to first oil, which is about half the industry average for projects with similar scale* Estimated break-even Brent oil price is ~US$35/bbl*

SKIPJ PAYAR ACK A LI SN Z OE A K Liza oilfield phase 2 advanced as planned

Leverage the successful development experience of Liza oilfield phase 1 Expected to complete topsides integration of Liza Unity in 2021 and come on stream in 2022

*According to the disclosure of partners 21 Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) HSE are always our top priority

OSHA statistics maintained at a good level in the first half Per 200,000 man hours 1H 2020 1H 2019 Rate of Recordable Cases 0.03 0.09 Rate of Lost Workdays Cases 0.02 0.03 22 Key Financial Items - Consolidated （RMB mm) 1H 2020 1H 2019 Change % Revenue Oil and gas sales 66,335 94,686 -29.9% Marketing revenues 6,497 12,073 -46.2% Other revenue 1,728 2,548 -32.2% Revenue subtotal 74,560 109,307 -31.8% Expenses Operating expenses (11,346) (11,709) -3.1% Taxes other than income tax (3,421) (4,403) -22.3% Exploration expenses (2,560) (6,258) -59.1% DD&A (26,309) (26,521) -0.8% Special oil gain levy (79) (520) -84.8% Impairment and provision (3,133) 187 -1775.4% Crude oil and product purchases (6,179) (11,008) -43.9% SG&A (3,807) (3,342) 13.9% Others (2,147) (2,323) -7.6% Expenses subtotal (58,981) (65,897) -10.5% Profit from Operating Activities 15,579 43,410 -64.1% Interest income 758 478 58.6% Finance costs (3,130) (2,676) 17.0% Exchange losses, net (16) (211) -92.4% Investment income 1,786 2,369 -24.6% Share of profits of associates 202 249 -18.9% (Loss)/profit attributable to a joint venture (224) 228 -198.2% Other (expense)/income, net (9) 238 -103.8% Profit before tax 14,946 44,085 -66.1% Income tax expense (4,563) (13,797) -66.9% Net profit 10,383 30,288 -65.7% *Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM. 23 Movement of Cash and Cash Equivalents Free cash flow reached RMB 6.4 bn （RMB mm) 70,000 60,000 34,213 27,773 50,000 11,810 9,540 40,000 2,732 12,429 30,000 3,148 1,340 1,232 20,000 33,679 29,436 10,000 - *Free cash flow = Net operating cash inflow - Cash capex outflow . 24 Further Strengthened our Cost Competitiveness （US$/boe) 29.00 35 25.72 30 2.78 2.11 1.96 0.66 25 2.18 0.92 20 16.07 14.16 15 10 7.39 6.50 5 0 1H 2019 1H 2020 Opex DD&A Dismentalment SG&A Taxes other than income tax *Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM. 25 Cost Analysis Opex DD&A (US$/boe) (US$/boe) 7.39 6.50 16.07 14.16 1H 2019 1H 2020 1H 2019 1H 2020  Mainly due to stringent cost control, sales  Mainly due to change in production volume increase and RMB exchange rate mix and RMB exchange rate changes changes *Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM. 26 Capex (RMB bn) 40 33.7 0.6 35.6 0.2 6.8 6.4 30 2018.1 10 8.6 0 1H 2019 Exploration Development 21.7 6.9 1H 2020 Production Others Note: Above amounts exclude capitalized interest of RMB1.6 bn and RMB1.3 bn in 1H 2019 and 1H 2020 respectively. 27 Dividend 2020 interim dividend: HK$0.20 per share (tax inclusive)

Dividend yield of 7.9% (1) payout ratio of 77.5% (2)

Time arrangement:  Book close period: September 7 - September 11  Payment date: October 16 Based on closing share price of HK$8.20 as of July 31, 2020 Exchange rate quoted as HK$1 = RMB0.90125 as of July 31, 2020 28 Performance Highlights 29 Timely Adjusted the Operating Strategy Adjusted annual Capex plan and production target 100 80 60 40 20 0 2020 Capex Plan (RMB bn) 85-95 75-85 38%30% 62%70% Before Adjustment After Adjustment China Overseas 2020 Production Target (mm boe) 520-530 505-515 600 36% 34% 400 64% 66% 200 0 Before Adjustment After Adjustment China Overseas 30 Multiple Measures for Cost Control and Efficiency Enhancement Via management and technology enhancement, operational cost of exploration have been reduced by 10.5% YoY

Increased workload and promote efficiency of drilling in China to increase profitable production

Significantly reduced overseas development investment to cut inefficient production 31 Improved Efficiency of Production Organization Stronger production organization

393 wells were drilled, and 299 wells were completed, as workload hitting best level in the same period in history Development wells commissioned 24.7% ahead of schedule, and rig standby rate dropped to 2.04%, a record low

Faster construction of production capacity

Production contribution of development wells exceeded plan 3 new projects came on stream 26 days ahead of schedule (on average) in 1H 2020

Better management model of exploration and development integration 32 Stringent Cost Control to Maintain Competitiveness Improved operation efficiency to lower direct operation costs by RMB 520 million, at same level of workload for well operations

Strengthened measures for production growth and increased efforts of infill drilling wells and appraisal wells to lay a solid foundation for effective control of DD&A per boe

Reduced SG&A by more than RMB 100 million while increasing sales volume

Optimized financial planning and promoting projects to obtain low-cost financing 33 Technological Innovation Helps Development Promote key technology projects

Increased reserves and production by using various technologies (e.g. fine reservoir description, water flooding enhancement and production potential tapping)

Enhance drilling and well completion technology

Average drilling efficiency up 4.9% YoY Drilling cycle of similar well depth down 3.6% YoY Drilling and completion costs down RMB 2.25 billion

Strengthen digital transformation and transition into unmanned platforms

Realize remote shutdown and opening of wells during low-grade typhoons

34 Outlook 35 Core Competitiveness Excellent management team and workforce Resource potential in offshore China Diversified asset structure Leading cost advantage Adequate cash flow Low leverage

Leverage competitive advantages to promote high-quality development and create shareholder value 36 2H 2020 Plan Strive to achieve the annual production and operation goals

Production target of 505-515 mmboe Capex plan of RMB75-85 billion Promote construction of new projects steadily

Promote cost control and enhancement of quality and efficiency

Optimize investment direction, structure and pace in accordance with return-driven strategy Stringent control on all-in cost

Continue to promote technology and management innovation

Maintain high standards on HSE performance 37 THANKS! Attachments Original document

