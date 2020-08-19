CNOOC : 2020 Mid-Year Review

Board of Directors and Management at Today's Meeting
Chairman Wang Dongjin
CEO Xu Keqiang
President Hu Guangjie
CFO
Xie Weizhi
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, foreign operations and cyber system attacks. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year.
Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.
Agenda
Challenging Environment
Operating Results
Performance Highlights
Outlook
Results Highlights
In the first half of 2020, we overcame the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and low oil price, and achieved better-than- expected operating results, demonstrating our management expertise
Net Production
Net Profit
All-in Cost
Interim Dividend
257.9
10.38
25.72
0.20
mmboe
RMB bn
US$/boe
HK$ per share
(tax inclusive)
Challenging Environment
The World's Worst Public Health Crisis in a Century
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide exceeded 20 million, and the death toll exceeded 700,000
Source: World Health Organization (as at 14 August 2020)
The Biggest Global Economic Recession Since the Great Depression
The World Bank predicted that the global economy would shrink by 5.2% in 2020
The global economic loss caused by the pandemic between 2020 and 2021 may reach US$ 9 trillion
Economic growth in different economies worldwide in the recent decade
(Economic growth %)
10
6
4
5
2
0
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
-2
-5
-4
-10
-6
World
Advanced economies
EMDEs
Source: World Bank
The Worst Global Energy Demand Crisis Since World War II
IEA predicted that global energy demand would fall by 6% in 2020, the largest decline since World War II
Brent and WTI oil prices have both fallen by more than 70% from their 2020 peaks
Changes in global energy demand from 1900 to 2020
International oil prices in 1H 2020
(US$/bbl)
80
60
40
20
0
1-1
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
6-1
7-1
-20
-40
WTI
Brent
Source: IEA 2020, Bloomberg
Operating Results
First Half Results Overview
Effective prevention of the pandemic
Normal production with no project delay in offshore China
Zero infection on offshore platforms and vessels
Steady progress in production and operation
5 new discoveries were made and 20 oil and gas structures were successfully appraised
Four out of ten new projects planned for 2020 successfully came on stream
Net production reached 257.9 million boe*, up 6.1% YoY
Promoted cost control and efficiency enhanced, and maintained solid financial position
All-incost of US$25.72/boe, down 11.3% YoY
Net profit of RMB 10.38 billion, EPS of RMB 0.23
Gearing ratio of 25.0%
Interim dividend of HK$0.20 per share (tax inclusive)
Steady HSE performance
*Including our interest in equity-accounted investees
Results Summary
1H 2020
1H 2019
Change %
Production (mm boe)
257.9
243.0
6.1%
- Crude and liquids (mm bbls)
205.5
199.0
3.3%
- Natural gas (bcf)
304.5
257.9
18.1%
Realized oil price (US$/bbl)
38.72
64.60*
-40.1%
Realized gas price (US$/mcf)
6.29
6.47*
-2.8%
Oil & gas sales (RMB mm)
66,335
94,686*
-29.9%
Net profit (RMB mm)
10,383
30,288*
-65.7%
Basic EPS (RMB)
0.23
0.68*
-65.7%
*受同一控制下企业合并的影响，2019年上半年报表数据已经重述
*Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM.
Make Every Effort to Prevent COVID-19 to Maintain Safe and Stable Production and Operation
Prevention of COVID-19
More than 60,000 medical observations and more than 20,000 nucleic acid tests were made
Focus on the normalization of pandemic prevention and control
Production and operation
Focus on pandemic prevention and production safety
Ensure timely delivery of production materials
Maintain stable operation efficiency
Exploration Activities
4 new discoveries were made and 20 oil and gas structures were successfully appraised in offshore China, with the success rate of independent exploration wells reaches 45-65%
1 new discovery was made overseas
Maintain a high level of exploration activities in offshore China to support mid-to-long term development
Exploration Workload in 1H 2020
Exploration Wells Drilled
Offshore China
Type
Independent
PSC
Overseas
126
Wildcat
31
1
2
113
Appraisal
79
0
0
3D Seismic (km2)
11,029
1,359
3,512
1H 2019
1H 2020
*Excluding onshore unconventional wells
Bohai
Exploration Achievements - Offshore China
Kenli 6-1
China
East China Sea
Huizhou 26-6
Western South
Eastern South China
China Sea
Sea
Appraisal of Kenli 6-1oil-bearing structure achieved success
Located in Laibei lower uplift of Bohai
Became the first large-sized oilfield in Laibei lower uplift with proved in-place volume of crude oil over 100 million tons*
Huizhou 26-6 structure achieved a mid-to-large sized commercial discovery
Located in Huizhou Sag in Eastern South China Sea
First exploration success with highly productive oil and gas flow in new area of ancient buried hills in the Eastern South China Sea
6 wells were drilled and it is expected to become the largest oil and gas field discovered by independent exploration in the Pearl River Mouth Basin
Note: According to the Regulation of Offshore Petroleum Reserves Estimation of China, a mid-size oil field is defined as a field with technically recoverable resources of ≥2,500～＜25,000 thousand cubic meters and a large-size oil field is defined as a field with technically recoverable resources of ≥25,000～＜250,000 thousand cubic meters.
Exploration Achievements - Overseas
The 16th discovery, Uaru, was made in Stabroek block in Guyana
Discovery well Uaru-1 encountered oil pay zones with a thickness of ~29 meters*
Further increase the recoverable resources of the block
Total recoverable resources exceeded 8 billion boe*
2015-2016
2017
2018
2019
1H 2020
Recoverable
resources*
>1
3
5
>8
>8
（billion boe）
Ranger, Pacora,
Tilapia, Haimara,
New Discoveries
Liza, Liza Deep
Payara, Snoek, Turbot
Longtail, Pluma,
Yellowtail, Tripletail,
Uaru
Hammerhead
Mako
*According to the disclosure of the Operator
16
Pursue Profitable Production Growth
Net production reached 257.9 mmboe and hit a record high
(mmboe)
Maintained volume with high return in offshore China and
reduced high-cost volume in overseas
300
Improved water injection effect to reduce natural decline rate
Net Production
243.0257.9
86.983.9
Increased volume of infill drilling wells
Promoted production capacity building
200
100
156.1173.9
Implemented new technology for production growth
Optimized the integration of exploration and development
0
1H 2019
1H 2020
China Overseas
Production Summary
1H 2020
1H 2019
Crude and Liquids
Natural Gas
Total
Crude and Liquids
Natural Gas
Total
(mm bbls)
(bcf)
(mm boe)
(mm bbls)
(bcf)
(mm boe)
China
Bohai
82.1
28.3
86.8
77.2
28.0
81.9
Western South China Sea
20.0
76.3
33.2
18.7
51.5
27.5
Eastern South China Sea
36.2
73.2
48.4
32.3
69.6
43.9
East China Sea
1.1
10.4
2.8
0.8
9.0
2.3
Onshore
-
16.0
2.7
-
3.4
0.6
Subtotal
139.4
204.2
173.9
129.0
161.4
156.1
Overseas
Asia (Ex. China)
7.8
27.0
12.6
6.8
25.4
11.3
Oceania
0.8
21.9
5.1
0.6
15.2
3.6
Africa
17.3
-
17.3
21.1
-
21.1
North America (Ex. Canada)
11.7
24.3
15.8
10.4
23.9
14.4
Canada
9.6
0.05
9.6
12.6
1.3
12.8
South America
8.5
25.4
12.9
5.8
28.5
10.7
Europe
10.4
1.6
10.7
12.6
2.2
13.0
Subtotal
66.1
100.3
83.9
70.0
96.5
86.9
Total*
205.5
304.5
257.9
199.0
257.9
243.0
Including our interests in equity-accounted investees, which is approximately 9.7 mm boe in 1H 2020 and 10.3 mm boe in 1H 2019. In 1H 2020, production percentage of China and overseas was 67% v.s. 33%; Crude and liquids and natural gas was 80% v.s. 20%.
New Projects in 2020
Project
Location
Status
Peak Production
Working Interests
(boe/d)
Liza oil field phase I
Guyana
Commenced production
120,000
25%
in 2019
Penglai 19-3 oil field block 4 adjustment/ Penglai 19-9 oil field phase II
Bohai
Commenced production
12,700
51%
Qinhuangdao 33-1S oil field phase I
Bohai
Commenced production
6,000
100%
Luda 21-2/ Luda 16-3 regional development project
Bohai
Commenced production
26,500
100%
Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area
Bohai
Commissioning
12,000
100%
Nanbao 35-2 oil field S1 area
Bohai
Commissioning
1,800
100%
Jinzhou 25-1 oil field 6/11 area
Bohai
Onshore construction
16,500
100%
Liuhua 29-1 gas field development project
Eastern South China
Commissioning
10,300
25%
Sea
Liuhua 16-2 oil field / Liuhua 20-2 oil field joint development project
Eastern South China
Commissioning
72,800
100%
Sea
Buzzard oil field Phase II
U.K.
Postponed to 2021
37,000
43.21%
Progress of Key Projects - Lingshui 17-2
Construction
Onshore construction: The hull main structure and overall assembly of topsides completed
Offshore construction: Subsea pipeline being laid
Offshore drilling
Successful completion of the first development well
Expected to come on stream in 2021 and will provide stable gas supply of more than 3 billion cubic meters per year for the Guangdong-HongKong-Hainan area
Progress of Key Projects - Stabroek Block in Guyana
Production of Liza oilfield phase 1 increased steadily
Commenced production months ahead of schedule and under budget
Less than 5 years from discovery to first oil, which is about half the industry average for projects with similar scale*
Estimated break-even Brent oil price is ~US$35/bbl*
SKIPJ
PAYAR ACK
A
LI
SN
Z
OE
A
K
Liza oilfield phase 2 advanced as planned
Leverage the successful development experience of Liza oilfield phase 1
Expected to complete topsides integration of Liza Unity in 2021 and come on stream in 2022
*According to the disclosure of partners
Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)
HSE are always our top priority
OSHA statistics maintained at a good level in the first half
Per 200,000 man hours
1H 2020
1H 2019
Rate of Recordable Cases
0.03
0.09
Rate of Lost Workdays Cases
0.02
0.03
Key Financial Items - Consolidated
（RMB mm)
1H 2020
1H 2019
Change %
Revenue
Oil and gas sales
66,335
94,686
-29.9%
Marketing revenues
6,497
12,073
-46.2%
Other revenue
1,728
2,548
-32.2%
Revenue subtotal
74,560
109,307
-31.8%
Expenses
Operating expenses
(11,346)
(11,709)
-3.1%
Taxes other than income tax
(3,421)
(4,403)
-22.3%
Exploration expenses
(2,560)
(6,258)
-59.1%
DD&A
(26,309)
(26,521)
-0.8%
Special oil gain levy
(79)
(520)
-84.8%
Impairment and provision
(3,133)
187
-1775.4%
Crude oil and product purchases
(6,179)
(11,008)
-43.9%
SG&A
(3,807)
(3,342)
13.9%
Others
(2,147)
(2,323)
-7.6%
Expenses subtotal
(58,981)
(65,897)
-10.5%
Profit from Operating Activities
15,579
43,410
-64.1%
Interest income
758
478
58.6%
Finance costs
(3,130)
(2,676)
17.0%
Exchange losses, net
(16)
(211)
-92.4%
Investment income
1,786
2,369
-24.6%
Share of profits of associates
202
249
-18.9%
(Loss)/profit attributable to a joint venture
(224)
228
-198.2%
Other (expense)/income, net
(9)
238
-103.8%
Profit before tax
14,946
44,085
-66.1%
Income tax expense
(4,563)
(13,797)
-66.9%
Net profit
10,383
30,288
-65.7%
*Certain comparative financial data for 1H 2019 have been restated as a result of the acquisition of CUCBM.