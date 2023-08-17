2023 Mid-Year Review
18 August 2023
Board of Directors and Management at Today's Conference
CEO and President Zhou Xinhuai
Independent Non-executive Director
Lin Boqiang
CFO
Xie Weizhi
Joint Company Secretary
Xu Yugao
2
Disclaimer
This presentation includes forward looking disclaimer, including statements regarding the likely future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company as of this date in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the current expectations and predictions of the Company is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company's expectations, as a result of salient factors including but not limited to those associated with macro-political and economic factors, fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, climate change and environment policies, the Company's price forecast, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption,anti-fraud,anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws and regulations.
Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.
3
Agenda
Operating Results
Business Highlights
Outlook
4
Operating Results
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CNOOC Limited published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 11:43:03 UTC.