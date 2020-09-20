Log in
CNOOC : Announces Commencement of Production atLiuhua 16-2 Oilfield/ 20-2 Oilfield Joint Development Project

09/20/2020 | 01:35am EDT

(Hong Kong, September 20, 2020) - CNOOC Limited (the 'Company', SEHK: 00883, NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) announced today that Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/ 20-2 oilfield joint development project has commenced production.

Liuhua 16-2 oilfield / 20-2 oilfield joint development project is located in Eastern South China Sea. The average water depth of the joint development project is approximately 410 meters. One 150,000 DWT FPSO and three underwater production systems are newly built. A total of 26 development wells are planned to be put into production and development. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 72,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest of Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/ 20-2 oilfield joint development project.

- End -

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com.

*** *** *** ***

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words 'expect', 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'objective', 'ongoing', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should', 'believe', 'plans', 'intends' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, foreign operations and cyber system attacks. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

*** *** *** ***

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jing Liu
Manager, Media & Public Relations
CNOOC Limited
Tel: +86 10 8452 3404
Fax: +86 10 8452 1441
E-mail: mr@cnooc.com.cn
Ms. Ada Leung
Hill+Knowlton Strategies Asia
Tel: +852 2894 6225
Fax: +852 2576 1990
E-mail: CNOOC@hkstrategies.com

CNOOC Limited published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 05:34:00 UTC
