    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
CNOOC : Announces Weizhou 11-2 Oilfield Phase II Project Commences Production (Form 6-K)

06/28/2021
CNOOC Limited Announces Weizhou 11-2 Oilfield Phase II Project Commences Production

(Hong Kong, June 28, 2021) - CNOOC Limited (the 'Company', SEHK: 00883, NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) today announced that Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project has commenced production.

The Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project is located in Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea with water depth of about 40 meters. In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Weizhou 11-2 oilfield, the project has built one simple unmanned wellhead platform. A total of 13 development wells are planned, including 7 production wells and 6 water injection wells. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project and acts as the operator.

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words 'expect', 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'objective', 'ongoing', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should', 'believe', 'plans', 'intends' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, foreign operations and cyber system attacks. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jing Liu

Manager, Media & Public Relations

CNOOC Limited

Tel: +86-10-8452-3404

Fax: +86-10-8452-1441

E-mail: mr@cnooc.com.cn

Bunny Lee

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Tel: +852 3150 6707

Fax: +852 3150 6728

E-mail: cnooc.hk@pordahavas.com

Disclaimer

CNOOC Limited published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 20:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B 34 091 M 34 091 M
Net income 2021 58 551 M 9 070 M 9 070 M
Net Debt 2021 106 B 16 478 M 16 478 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,81x
Yield 2021 6,82%
Capitalization 406 B 52 287 M 62 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 18 151
Free-Float 35,0%
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,09 CNY
Average target price 9,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Xiaonan Wu Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED26.60%52 923
CONOCOPHILLIPS53.31%82 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.75.76%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.22%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY45.03%40 294
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION90.12%30 719