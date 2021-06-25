Log in
    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
CNOOC : China's first solo-operated deepwater gas field starts production

06/25/2021 | 12:55am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's first solo-operated deepwater gas field started production on Friday, the country's national offshore producer CNOOC Ltd said.

Shenhai-1, meaning deepsea, is expected to produce up to 3.39 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas every year, or roughly 2% of China's total gas output, the energy major said on its official Weibo account.

The deepsea gas project, built in the Lingshui 17-2 gas field in the South China Seas, will bring CNOOC's total gas production capacity in the sea area to more than 13 billion cubic meters annually, according to the company.

Shenhai-1 is part of CNOOC's plan to significantly increase its gas output to cut carbon emissions and help Beijing's climate goals.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CNOOC LIMITED
12:55aCNOOC  : China's first solo-operated deepwater gas field starts production
RE
12:09aCNOOC LIMITED  : Announces The China's First Offshore Large-sized Independent De..
AQ
06/21CNOOC  : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES (Form..
PU
06/21MARKET CHATTER : China's Diesel Exports Plunge 28% in May to Lowest in 2021
MT
06/20CNOOC  : Congo says Israeli investor Gertler's oil permits no longer valid
RE
06/14Total Expects Output at Ugandan Oil Project in Three and Half Years
DJ
06/13CNOOC  : CNODC to Pay Nearly $3 Billion for Brazilian Oilfield Surplus
MT
06/11CNOOC  : Petrobras says Chinese partners to pay $2.94 billion in Buzios field su..
RE
06/11Japan's Astomos Energy buys carbon-neutral LPG cargo from Shell
RE
06/09MARKET CHATTER : CNOOC to Start Production at New Semi-Submersible Energy Site
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B 34 039 M 34 039 M
Net income 2021 58 551 M 9 056 M 9 056 M
Net Debt 2021 106 B 16 453 M 16 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,60x
Yield 2021 8,29%
Capitalization 334 B 51 589 M 51 640 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 18 151
Free-Float 35,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,48 CNY
Average target price 9,90 CNY
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Xiaonan Wu Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED24.93%51 589
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.94%81 991
EOG RESOURCES, INC.71.85%50 015
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.90%43 023
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY44.22%40 069
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION73.37%28 899