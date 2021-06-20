CNOOC : Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler

KINSHASA, June 20 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo
has ended production-sharing agreements for two oil concessions
with companies controlled by Israeli investor Dan Gertler, the
hydrocarbons ministry said in a letter seen by Reuters on
Sunday.
The ministry said in the letter dated June 16 and addressed
to Gertler's representatives in Congo that the permits granted
to Gertler's Foxwhelp and Caprikat in 2010 for Blocks 1 and 2
near the Ugandan border had expired.
The letter, which was signed by Christian Kanku, the
ministry's secretary general, asked the companies to transfer
all technical data and pay charges due under the contract. It
did not say how much was owed.
A spokesperson for Gertler had no immediate comment
regarding the oil blocks.
The blocks, which have not produced any oil, lie across Lake
Albert from blocks in Uganda being developed by French major
Total and its partner China National Offshore Oil
Corporation.
The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Gertler and more than 30 of his
businesses in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing him of
leveraging his friendship with former Congo President Joseph
Kabila to secure lucrative mining deals.
Gertler denies any wrongdoing.
