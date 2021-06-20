Log in
    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
CNOOC : Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler

06/20/2021 | 07:54am EDT
KINSHASA, June 20 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has ended production-sharing agreements for two oil concessions with companies controlled by Israeli investor Dan Gertler, the hydrocarbons ministry said in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The ministry said in the letter dated June 16 and addressed to Gertler's representatives in Congo that the permits granted to Gertler's Foxwhelp and Caprikat in 2010 for Blocks 1 and 2 near the Ugandan border had expired.

The letter, which was signed by Christian Kanku, the ministry's secretary general, asked the companies to transfer all technical data and pay charges due under the contract. It did not say how much was owed.

A spokesperson for Gertler had no immediate comment regarding the oil blocks.

The blocks, which have not produced any oil, lie across Lake Albert from blocks in Uganda being developed by French major Total and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Gertler and more than 30 of his businesses in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing him of leveraging his friendship with former Congo President Joseph Kabila to secure lucrative mining deals.

Gertler denies any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Aaron Ross and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED -2.04% 8.66 End-of-day quote.20.61%
TOTALENERGIES SE -2.91% 39.535 Real-time Quote.12.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 220 B 34 107 M 34 107 M
Net income 2021 58 551 M 9 074 M 9 074 M
Net Debt 2021 106 B 16 485 M 16 485 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,39x
Yield 2021 8,61%
Capitalization 321 B 49 806 M 49 808 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 18 151
Free-Float 35,0%
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,90 CNY
Last Close Price 7,20 CNY
Spread / Highest target 95,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Xiaonan Wu Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED20.61%49 806
CONOCOPHILLIPS43.86%77 632
EOG RESOURCES, INC.59.03%46 286
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.75%40 608
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY35.96%37 774
ECOPETROL S.A.6.77%26 245