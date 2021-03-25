Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CNOOC Limited    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNOOC : profit plunges 59% in 2020 as coronavirus hits fuel demand

03/25/2021 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd reported a 59% plunge in 2020 profit, hitting the lowest since 2017, as the coronavirus pandemic whacked energy prices and hammered fuel consumption.

The listed branch of China National Offshore Oil Corp reported a net profit of 24.96 billion yuan ($3.82 billion), down from 61.05 billion yuan in 2019, while revenue was 155.37 billion yuan, according to a company statement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The net profit was in line with analysts' forecast of 24.338 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitive. CNOOC is one of the industry's lowest-cost explorers and producers, with all-in production cost at $26.34 per barrel in 2020.

Realised oil prices last year at CNOOC were $40.96 per barrel, down 35.3% on year, and gas prices dipped 1.6% to $6.17 per thousand cubic feet.

Output was 528.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2020, up 4.3% year-on-year.

The COVID-19 pandemic wrecked worldwide demand for energy in 2020, as economies locked down and travel was curtailed.

CNOOC's capital expenditure was 79.5 billion yuan last year, meeting the adjusted target of 75-85 billion yuan. But the company has planned to raise its capital spending to 90-100 billion yuan this year, the highest since 2014.

The company's reserve life, a measure of how long its current oil and gas reserve base can last, maintained at more than 10 years, according to the statement, with proved reserves reaching 5.373 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

($1 = 6.5350 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CNOOC LIMITED
05:33aCNOOC  : profit plunges 59% in 2020 as coronavirus hits fuel demand
RE
05:15aCNOOC  : Announcement in respect of proposed change of independent auditors
PU
04:47aCNOOC  : Reserves and Production Hit Record High Cost Decreased to a 10-Year Low
PU
04:44aCNOOC LIMITED : Reserves and Production Hit Record High Cost Decreased to a 10-Y..
AQ
03/23Hang Pin Living Technology Buys Shares of CNOOC, China Mobile
MT
03/23PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise
DJ
03/22CNOOC LIMITED  : annual earnings release
03/22CST  : Unit Sells Additional CNOOC Shares for $1.6 Million
MT
03/19China, Hong Kong stocks drop as higher bond yields hit sentiment
RE
03/17China to Lift Retail Fuel Prices From Thursday
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 163 B 24 960 M 24 960 M
Net income 2020 24 135 M 3 694 M 3 694 M
Net Debt 2020 114 B 17 452 M 17 452 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 5,90%
Capitalization 304 B 46 616 M 46 540 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 18 425
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,79 CNY
Last Close Price 6,81 CNY
Spread / Highest target 98,4%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guang Jie Hu President & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Xiaonan Wu Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED12.95%52 432
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.06%78 791
EOG RESOURCES, INC.45.46%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.70%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.15%35 900
ECOPETROL S.A.3.92%28 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ