China United Coalbed Methane Co. Ltd, a unit of CNOOC Ltd, has tapped daily average per-well gas output of 2,500 cubic metres from 212 wells drilled at the Panhe block in the northern coal province of Shanxi, the state major said.
The 17-square-kilometre Panhe block, part of the Qinshui basin, has tapped a total of 180 million cubic metres of gas since trial production began in 2020.
The gas-bearing coalseam layer, which is thinner than 1.3 metres, has long been considered a marginal resource uneconomic to unlock, CNOOC added.
