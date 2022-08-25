Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CNOOC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-25 am EDT
10.82 HKD   +4.84%
06:58aCNOOC : 2022 Mid-Year Review
PU
08/23Firms make deals to boost LNG exports 60% from U.S., Canada, Mexico
RE
08/23Hong Kong Hang Seng Joins Global Equities Slump
MT
Summary 
Summary

China CNOOC's profit more than doubles to record $10.5 billion

08/25/2022 | 07:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) headquarters in Beijing

(Reuters) - China's CNOOC Ltd more than doubled its first-half profit helped by higher oil and gas prices, the offshore oil and gas producer reported on Thursday.

Interim net income rose 116% to 71.89 billion yuan ($10.50 billion) while revenue rose 75.6% to 176.7 billion.

Oil prices have soared this year, with prices coming close to $147 in March after Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - spurred supply fears.

CNOOC's net oil and gas production hit a record high 304.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), up 9.6% on the year, 71% of which came from domestic operations.

The firm is a top contributor to China's domestic oil production as national giants tackle geologically more complex and more costly resources to counter a steep decline at mature basins.

Its domestic net output rose 12.5% to 216.8 million boe, thanks to large projects such as deepwater gas field

Shenhai-1 in the South China Sea, Bozhong 19-4 in Bohai Bay in northern China, as well as coalseam gas development in northern China.

First-half capital expenditure rose 15.4% to 41.6 billion yuan while the year's plan stands at 90-100 billion yuan.

Its overseas production, including operations such as in Guyana and Brazil, grew 3% at 88 million boe.

Net proven reserve stood at 5.73 billion boe by end-2021, maintaining reserve life of more than 10 years for the last five consecutive years.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares have gained 48% this year versus the benchmark Hang Seng Index which has fallen 14%. Its Shanghai listed shares have risen 28% since their debut in April.

($1 = 6.8490 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Editing by Jason Neely)

By Chen Aizhu


© Reuters 2022
