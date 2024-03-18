March 18 (Reuters) - China's CNOOC Ltd has made a major oilfield discovery in Bohai Sea, which adds over 100 million tons of oil equivalent proved in-place volume, the state-owned oil and gas giant said on Monday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
