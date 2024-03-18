CNOOC is one of the Chinese largest oil and gas groups. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of hydrocarbons (76.4%): crude oil (380.1 million barrels sold in 2017) and natural gas (11.9 billion m3 sold); - oil products trading (23.4%); - other (0.2%).

