China's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output in 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's CNOOC Ltd
has raised its 2023 production target by
around 8% to a record 650 million to 660 million barrels of oil
equivalent (boe), it said on Wednesday.
The state-controlled offshore oil and gas company produced
about 620 million boe last year, exceeding its goal of 600-610
million boe, CNOOC said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange outlining its annual strategic outlook.
CNOOC is aiming for 6% average annual production growth by
2025 when output is forecast to hit 2 million boe a day, Chief
Executive Officer Zhou Xinhuai told reporters following the
release.
Under its stated strategy to boost the share of natural gas
in its portfolio, CNOOC is stepping up the development of large
domestic finds like Baodao 21-1 in the Qiongdongnan basin of
South China Sea as well as gas reservoirs in global projects.
CNOOC has made a "good discovery" of natural gas in Gabon
and is pushing for more condensate and gas development in
Guyana, Zhou added. He did not elaborate.
The company this year plans spending of 100-110 billion yuan
($14.8-16.3 billion). That compares with last year's 100 billion
yuan, the second highest-ever after the 105.7 billion yuan it
spent in 2014.
CNOOC said it expects to launch production at nine new
projects this year, including domestic fields Bozhong 19-6 in
the Bohai Bay basin and Lufeng 12-3 in the Pearl River Mouth
basin, and global projects like Mero 2 in Brazil and Payara in
Guyana.
One of the industry's lowest-cost producers, CNOOC has in
recent years become the top contributor to national crude oil
production where state oil majors strive to boost production in
answer to Beijing's call for supply security.
It grew its domestic crude oil output by around 7% last year
to 52.04 million tonnes, China National Offshore Oil Corp, the
parent company of Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed CNOOC Ltd, said
last week. The increases made up over 60% of China's total oil
output growth.
CNOOC is also accelerating drilling coal-seam methane in
onshore Ordos basin in northern China, as well as in early
exploration of shale oil in the Beibuwan basin of the South
China Sea.
On green energy, the listed entity repeated that it will
allocate 5-10% of capital expenditure to low-carbon investment
with a focus on offshore wind power, but said it has no plan to
acquire new energy businesses.
Separately, CNOOC pledged to maintain its dividend payout
ratio at 40% or higher between 2022 and 2024.
($1 = 6.7710 Chinese yuan renminbi)
