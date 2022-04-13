China's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear

* CNOOC preparing to exit Britain, Canada, U.S. -sources
* Beijing concerned over growing tension with West
* Production in three countries reached 220,000 boed last
year
* Decision follows CNOOC's delisting on New York Stock
Exchange
LONDON/SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - China's top offshore
oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd. is preparing to exit
its operations in Britain, Canada and the United States, because
of concerns in Beijing the assets could become subject to
Western sanctions, industry sources said.
Ties between China and the West have long been strained by
trade and human rights issues and the tension has grown
following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused
to condemn.
The United States said last week China could face
consequences if it helped Russia to evade Western sanctions that
have included financial measures that restrict Russia's access
to foreign currency and make it complicated to process
international payments.
CNOOC did not immediately comment.
Companies periodically carry out reviews of their
portfolios, but the exit being prepared would take place less
than a decade after state-owned CNOOC entered the three
countries via a $15 billion acquisition of Canada's Nexen, a
deal that transformed the Chinese champion into a leading global
producer.
The assets, which include stakes in major fields in the
North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and large Canadian oil sand
projects, produce around 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boed), Reuters calculations found.
Last month, Reuters reported CNOOC had hired Bank of America
to prepare for the sale of its North Sea assets, which include a
stake in one of the basin's largest fields.
CNOOC has launched a global portfolio review ahead of its
planned public listing in the Shanghai stock exchange later this
month that is aimed primarily at tapping alternative funding
following the delisting of its U.S. shares last October, the
sources said.
The delisting was part of a move by former U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration in 2020 that targeted several
Chinese companies Washington said were owned or controlled by
the Chinese military. China condemned the move.
CNOOC is also taking advantage of a rally in oil and gas
prices, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and
hopes to attract buyers as Western countries seek to develop
domestic production to substitute Russian energy.
As it seeks to leave the West, CNOOC is looking to acquire
new assets in Latin America and Africa, and also wants to
prioritise the development of large, new prospects in Brazil,
Guyana and Uganda, the sources said.
'A PAIN'
CNOOC is seeking to sell "marginal and hard to manage"
assets in Britain, Canada and the United States, a senior
industry source told Reuters.
All the sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the issue.
The industry source said last month that CNOOC's top
management, including chairman Wang Dongjin, found managing the
former Nexen assets was "uncomfortable" because of red tape and
high operating costs compared with developing nations.
CNOOC has faced hurdles operating in the United States in
particular, such as security clearances required by Washington
for its Chinese executives to enter the country, the source
added.
"Assets like Gulf of Mexico deepwater are technologically
challenging and CNOOC really needed to work with partners to
learn, but company executives were not even allowed to visit the
U.S. offices. It had been a pain all along these years and the
Trump administration's blacklisting of CNOOC made it worse,"
said the source.
In its prospectus ahead of the initial public offering,
CNOOC said it could face additional sanctions.
"We cannot predict if the company or its affiliates and
partners will be affected by U.S. sanctions in future, if
policies change," CNOOC said.
In the United States, CNOOC owns assets in the onshore Eagle
Ford and Rockies shale basins as well as stakes in two large
offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico, Appomattox and Stampede.
Its main Canadian assets oil sands projects are Long Lake
and Hangingstone in Alberta Province.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Chen Aizhu; editing by Barbara
Lewis)