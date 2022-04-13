Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CNOOC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/13 03:57:52 am EDT
11.46 HKD   +3.62%
04:08aExclusive-China's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
RE
04:00aChina's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
RE
04/12CNOOC : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear

04/13/2022 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* CNOOC preparing to exit Britain, Canada, U.S. -sources

* Beijing concerned over growing tension with West

* Production in three countries reached 220,000 boed last year

* Decision follows CNOOC's delisting on New York Stock Exchange

LONDON/SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd. is preparing to exit its operations in Britain, Canada and the United States, because of concerns in Beijing the assets could become subject to Western sanctions, industry sources said.

Ties between China and the West have long been strained by trade and human rights issues and the tension has grown following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn.

The United States said last week China could face consequences if it helped Russia to evade Western sanctions that have included financial measures that restrict Russia's access to foreign currency and make it complicated to process international payments.

CNOOC did not immediately comment.

Companies periodically carry out reviews of their portfolios, but the exit being prepared would take place less than a decade after state-owned CNOOC entered the three countries via a $15 billion acquisition of Canada's Nexen, a deal that transformed the Chinese champion into a leading global producer.

The assets, which include stakes in major fields in the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and large Canadian oil sand projects, produce around 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), Reuters calculations found.

Last month, Reuters reported CNOOC had hired Bank of America to prepare for the sale of its North Sea assets, which include a stake in one of the basin's largest fields.

CNOOC has launched a global portfolio review ahead of its planned public listing in the Shanghai stock exchange later this month that is aimed primarily at tapping alternative funding following the delisting of its U.S. shares last October, the sources said.

The delisting was part of a move by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in 2020 that targeted several Chinese companies Washington said were owned or controlled by the Chinese military. China condemned the move.

CNOOC is also taking advantage of a rally in oil and gas prices, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and hopes to attract buyers as Western countries seek to develop domestic production to substitute Russian energy.

As it seeks to leave the West, CNOOC is looking to acquire new assets in Latin America and Africa, and also wants to prioritise the development of large, new prospects in Brazil, Guyana and Uganda, the sources said.

'A PAIN'

CNOOC is seeking to sell "marginal and hard to manage" assets in Britain, Canada and the United States, a senior industry source told Reuters.

All the sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The industry source said last month that CNOOC's top management, including chairman Wang Dongjin, found managing the former Nexen assets was "uncomfortable" because of red tape and high operating costs compared with developing nations.

CNOOC has faced hurdles operating in the United States in particular, such as security clearances required by Washington for its Chinese executives to enter the country, the source added.

"Assets like Gulf of Mexico deepwater are technologically challenging and CNOOC really needed to work with partners to learn, but company executives were not even allowed to visit the U.S. offices. It had been a pain all along these years and the Trump administration's blacklisting of CNOOC made it worse," said the source.

In its prospectus ahead of the initial public offering, CNOOC said it could face additional sanctions.

"We cannot predict if the company or its affiliates and partners will be affected by U.S. sanctions in future, if policies change," CNOOC said.

In the United States, CNOOC owns assets in the onshore Eagle Ford and Rockies shale basins as well as stakes in two large offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico, Appomattox and Stampede.

Its main Canadian assets oil sands projects are Long Lake and Hangingstone in Alberta Province.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Chen Aizhu; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 3.80% 11.46 Delayed Quote.37.73%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.07% 576.57 Real-time Quote.6.78%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.03% 5.0639 Delayed Quote.-19.71%
GOLD 0.31% 1971.77 Delayed Quote.6.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.89% 104.082 Delayed Quote.29.69%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.47% 186.55 Real-time Quote.6.07%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.83% 3339.98 Real-time Quote.-11.71%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX 0.73% 291.2811 Real-time Quote.1.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.94% 83.3764 Delayed Quote.10.42%
WTI -1.23% 100.083 Delayed Quote.28.38%
All news about CNOOC LIMITED
04:08aExclusive-China's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
RE
04:00aChina's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
RE
04/12CNOOC : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of th..
PU
04/12Russia's LNG plans face rethink after EU sanctions on equipment -analysts
RE
04/11Hong Kong Stocks Drop to Four-Week Low; CNOOC Slips 4% after Shanghai IPO Pricing
MT
04/10CNOOC Prices Shanghai IPO to Raise Up to $5.07 Billion
MT
04/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/08CNOOC Limited Announces Weizhou 12-8E Oilfield Development Project Commenced Production
CI
04/07CNOOC : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of th..
PU
04/07Chinese State Oil Refiners Avoid New Trades of Russian Oil
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CNOOC LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 341 B 53 538 M 53 538 M
Net income 2022 110 B 17 251 M 17 251 M
Net Debt 2022 87 169 M 13 696 M 13 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,64x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 424 B 66 680 M 66 680 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 18 887
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 8,98 CNY
Average target price 11,13 CNY
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qing Long Xia President & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Xiaonan Wu Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED37.73%66 680
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.54%129 605
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED52.48%75 135
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.23%72 922
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.84%61 336
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION99.79%55 409