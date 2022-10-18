Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CNOOC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:16 2022-10-18 am EDT
9.820 HKD   -0.20%
China tells state firms not to divert LNG to ensure own supply - Bloomberg News

10/18/2022 | 12:41am EDT
Oct 18 (Reuters) - China has asked its state-owned gas importers to stop reselling liquefied natural gas (LNG) to buyers in Europe and Asia as it seeks to ensure its own supply for the winter season, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Halting LNG resales could create more supply issues for Europe, which has benefited from redirected cargoes to make up the shortfall after pipeline gas supplies from Russia have been curtailed amid the Ukraine conflict.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has asked PetroChina Co, Sinopec and Cnooc Ltd to keep winter cargoes for domestic use, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The commission did not respond to a faxed request for comment. PetroChina, Sinopec and Cnooc did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

China's LNG importers were intending to stay out of the spot market this winter as gas demand growth has skidded to the slowest since 2002, easing competition for the fuel with Europe though state oil giants were still expected to bring in spot cargoes to fill any supply deficit.

Without confirming whether the government was mandating a halt to the resales, two Beijing-based gas industry sources said on Tuesday it is a fair request from the NDRC to preempt a domestic shortage as the need to meet winter heating consumption is set to boost LNG demand.

The government typically allocates an approximate number of LNG shipments for each state firm to bring in during the winter heating season from mid-October through mid-March to preempt a supply gap in case pipeline gas supplies fall unexpectedly short, the sources said.

"Basically companies are requested to meet the overall volumes set by the government," said one of the sources, an official at a state gas company.

But that does not rule out swapping out shipments secured under term contracts for trading optimization, the sources added.

The government was rather targeting re-selling purely for profits, they added.

Chinese authorities reiterated the policy of ensuring supplies and stabilising prices of raw materials on Monday as part of the Communist Party Congress taking place this week, saying the country would increase domestic energy supply capacity and reserve capacity for key commodities. (Reporting by Jose Joseph and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore Editing by Mark Potter and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED -0.30% 9.82 Delayed Quote.20.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 92.25 Delayed Quote.17.63%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.60% 3.33 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.03% 300.2154 Real-time Quote.83.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.39% 61.9 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
WTI 0.40% 86.209 Delayed Quote.14.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 381 B 53 009 M 53 009 M
Net income 2022 130 B 18 070 M 18 070 M
Net Debt 2022 66 105 M 9 188 M 9 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,21x
Yield 2022 14,4%
Capitalization 429 B 59 658 M 59 658 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 18 887
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,02 CNY
Average target price 12,79 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Huai Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qing Long Xia President & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Xiaonan Wu Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED20.30%59 658
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.46%313 464
CONOCOPHILLIPS63.98%150 167
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.10%70 659
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION130.01%61 943
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED37.64%59 480