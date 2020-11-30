Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CNOOC Limited    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources

11/30/2020 | 02:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. investors and escalating tensions with Beijing weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the Department of Defense (DOD) was planning to designate four more Chinese companies as owned or controlled by the Chinese military, bringing the number of Chinese companies affected to 35. A recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump would prevent U.S. investors from buying securities of the listed firms starting late next year.

It was not immediately clear when the new tranche, would be published in the Federal Register. But the list comprises China Construction Technology Co Ltd and China International Engineering Consulting Corp, in addition to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), according to the document and three sources.

SMIC said it continued "to engage constructively and openly with the U.S. government" and that its products and services were solely for civilian and commercial use. "The Company has no relationship with the Chinese military and does not manufacture for any military end-users or end-uses."

The DOD, the Chinese embassy in Washington and CNOOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SMIC, which relies heavily on equipment from U.S. suppliers, was already in Washington's crosshairs. In September, the U.S. Commerce Department informed some firms that they need to obtain a license before supplying goods and services to SMIC after concluding there was an "unacceptable risk" that equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.

The upcoming move, coupled with similar policies, is seen as seeking to cement outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's tough-on-China legacy and to box incoming Democrat Biden into hardline positions on Beijing amid bipartisan anti-China sentiment in Congress. The Biden campaign declined to comment.

The list is also part of a broader effort by Washington to target what it sees as Beijing's efforts to enlist corporations to harness emerging civilian technologies for military purposes.

Reuters reported last week that the Trump administration is close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, restricting them from buying a range of U.S. goods and technology.

The list of "Communist Chinese Military Companies" was mandated by a 1999 law requiring the Pentagon to compile a catalog of companies "owned or controlled" by the People's Liberation Army, but DOD only complied in 2020. Giants like Hikvision, China Telecom and China Mobile were added earlier this year.

This month, the White House published an executive order, first reported by Reuters, that sought to give teeth to the list by prohibiting U.S. investors from buying securities of the blacklisted companies from November 2021.

The directive is unlikely to deal the firms a serious blow, experts said, due to its limited scope, uncertainty about the stance of the Biden administration and already-scant holdings by U.S. funds.

Still, combined with other measures, it deepens a rift between Washington and Beijing, already at loggerheads over the China's handling of the coronavirus and its crackdown on Hong Kong.

Congress and the administration have sought increasingly to curb the U.S. market access of Chinese companies that do not comply with rules faced by American rivals, even if that means antagonizing Wall Street.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Additional Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Christopher Cushing)

By Alexandra Alper and Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 0.11% 47.65 End-of-day quote.-27.25%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 2.42 End-of-day quote.-24.61%
CNOOC LIMITED 0.84% 9.6 End-of-day quote.-25.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.97% 47.18 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.68% 22.05 End-of-day quote.84.67%
WTI -1.06% 44.665 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
All news about CNOOC LIMITED
02:51aEXCLUSIVE : Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
RE
02:48aChina stocks fall but gain 5% in November as recovery picks up steam
RE
12:55aTRUMP TO BLACKLIST MORE CHINESE FIRM : sources
RE
11/29China's blue-chip index hits 5-1/2-year high on upbeat data; Hong Kong slips
RE
11/29Trump to add china's smic and cnooc to defense blacklist -sources
RE
11/23Syncrude JV Owners Agree in Principle for Suncor to Become Operator
DJ
11/22China issues final batch of refined fuel export quotas for 2020 - sources
RE
11/22China issues final batch of refined fuel export quotas for 2020 - sources
RE
11/17China's CNOOC to add six LNG storage tanks at Binhai terminal
RE
11/17Exxon says its latest discovery offshore of Guyana is not financially viable
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 160 B 24 287 M 24 287 M
Net income 2020 22 768 M 3 455 M 3 455 M
Net Debt 2020 111 B 16 911 M 16 911 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 4,64%
Capitalization 358 B 54 436 M 54 311 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 18 425
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CNOOC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNOOC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOOC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,46 CNY
Last Close Price 8,02 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ke Qiang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guang Jie Hu President & Executive Director
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Sung Hong Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED-25.93%54 436
INPEX CORPORATION-45.71%8 577
LUNDIN ENERGY AB-32.45%7 198
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION-43.09%5 654
PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.-27.29%5 207
OVINTIV INC.198.03%3 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ