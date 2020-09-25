Guyana nears deal with Exxon for Payara project development, minister says

GEORGETOWN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Guyana is close to reaching
a deal with Exxon Mobil Corp to approve the company's
Payara project, after the company committed to stricter
environmental restrictions on gas flaring and wastewater, a top
government official said on Friday.
Exxon, along with consortium partners Hess Corp and
China's CNOOC Ltd, expects to eventually produce
220,000 barrels per day of crude from Payara, its third major
oil development in the Stabroek block off the South American
country's coast.
The companies have overall discovered more than 8 billion
barrels of recoverable resource off Guyana. The discovery is
poised to transform the economy of the small, poor country of
fewer than 800,000 people, which had no history of oil
production before late last year.
The breakthrough on Payara came after a months-long
government review, which was delayed in part due to a
contentious March election and transfer of power in August.
Exxon had warned the delays put its plans to bring the project
online in 2023 in jeopardy.
"We are almost in the final lap to having a workable
agreement for both sides," Natural Resources Minister Vickram
Bharrat told Reuters. "Once cabinet gives the green light,
there will be a public signing."
An Exxon spokesman said the company is still working with
the government "to obtain final approvals for the development of
the Payara offshore oil field."
"Upon receiving all required government approvals, we will
seek a final investment decision to develop the field," the
spokesman said.
Bharrat said Exxon had committed to limit gas flaring and
treat wastewater to "international standards" before returning
it to the ocean, issues the government says have plagued the
early phases of crude output from the company's flagship Liza
project, which began output last December.
(Reporting by Neil Marks in Georgetown
Writing by Luc Cohen
Editing by Matthew Lewis)