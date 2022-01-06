Hess will switch to 'return of capital mode', CEO says

HOUSTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hess Corp will announce a
"meaningful" dividend growth this year as it starts to
prioritize returning capital to shareholders over business
investments, Chief Executive John Hess said on Thursday.
Oil companies have been raising cash distribution programs
to lure investors amid pressure over the transition to cleaner
energy.
Hess has been "in the investment mode" for the last several
years to build its portfolio, with 2022 being the year "we will
go from the investment mode to the return of capital mode," the
CEO said during a webcast presentation.
The independent producer also plans to accelerate its
buyback program after strengthening its base dividends, the CEO
said.
Growing cash flow to support the distribution program is
expected from Guyana, one of the world's largest oil discoveries
this century and where Hess (30%) partners with operator Exxon
Mobil Corp (45%) and China's CNOOC Ltd (25%).
Production development breakevens in Guyana are between $25
and $35 per barrel, one of the lowest in the industry, the CEO
said.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle
Editing by Marguerita Choy)