    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/06
8.54 HKD   +1.67%
01:58pHess will switch to 'return of capital mode', CEO says
RE
09:19aEnergy Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
05:16aCNOOC Cancels American Depositary Shares Program
MT
Hess will switch to 'return of capital mode', CEO says

01/06/2022 | 01:58pm EST
HOUSTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hess Corp will announce a "meaningful" dividend growth this year as it starts to prioritize returning capital to shareholders over business investments, Chief Executive John Hess said on Thursday.

Oil companies have been raising cash distribution programs to lure investors amid pressure over the transition to cleaner energy.

Hess has been "in the investment mode" for the last several years to build its portfolio, with 2022 being the year "we will go from the investment mode to the return of capital mode," the CEO said during a webcast presentation.

The independent producer also plans to accelerate its buyback program after strengthening its base dividends, the CEO said.

Growing cash flow to support the distribution program is expected from Guyana, one of the world's largest oil discoveries this century and where Hess (30%) partners with operator Exxon Mobil Corp (45%) and China's CNOOC Ltd (25%).

Production development breakevens in Guyana are between $25 and $35 per barrel, one of the lowest in the industry, the CEO said. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 1.67% 8.54 End-of-day quote.6.35%
HESS CORPORATION 4.52% 84.47 Delayed Quote.9.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.12% 81.88 Delayed Quote.2.89%
WTI 2.73% 79.28 Delayed Quote.2.22%
