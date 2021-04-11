Uganda, Tanzania, oil firms sign accords to build $3.5 bln pipeline

KAMPALA, April 11 (Reuters) - Uganda, Tanzania and oil firms
Total and CNOOC on Sunday signed agreements
that will kickstart the construction of a $3.5 billion crude
pipeline to help ship crude from fields in western Uganda to
international markets.
France's Total and China's CNOOC own Uganda's oilfields
after Britain's Tullow exited the country last year.
The signatories have now agreed to "to start investment in
the construction of infrastructure that will produce and
transport the crude oil," said Robert Kasande, permanent
secretary at Uganda's ministry of energy.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania's new leader
Samia Suluhu Hassan, on her first official visit, attended the
signing of the three accords that included: a host government
agreement for the pipeline, a tariff and transportation
agreement and a shareholding agreement.
Uganda discovered crude reserves in the Albertine rift basin
in the west of the country near the border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo in 2006. Government geologists estimated total
reserves at 6 billion barrels.
However, the landlocked east African nation needs a pipeline
to transport the crude to international markets.
The planned East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), with a
length of 1,445 kilometres (898 miles), will run from the
oilfields to Tanzania's Indian Ocean seaport of Tanga.
Uganda's crude is highly viscous, which means it needs to be
heated to be kept liquid enough to flow.
Total has said EACOP could potentially be the longest
electrically heated crude oil pipeline in the world.
"It's a very large project, one of the largest we should
develop on this continent," Total's CEO, Patrick Pouyanné said,
adding they expected oil production to commence in early 2025.
To get the Ugandan crude flowing, Pouyanné said investments
of more than $10 billion were required.
The pipeline has met resistance from environmentalists who
argue it will threaten ecologically sensitive areas along its
route, including wildlife reserves and water catchment areas for
Lake Victoria.
About 263 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from around
the world have urged the chief executives of 25 banks not to
extend loans to fund the pipeline.
The project, they say, would pose immense threats to local
communities, water supplies, and biodiversity in Uganda,
Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.
"This pipeline project can be a core of bigger deployments,"
said Museveni, adding investors could use the EACOP land
corridor to put up another pipeline to ship gas from Tanzania
and Mozambique to consumers in Uganda, Rwanda, Congo and other
countries in the region.
