Uganda expects to secure $5 bln oil pipeline funding early 2023

CAPE TOWN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Uganda's national oil
company (UNOC) expects to secure the funding for a $5 billion
crude pipeline that the European Union is opposed to, by early
next year, UNOC's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
In February, TotalEnergies and its partner China
National Offshore Oil Corporation signed a final
investment decision with Uganda and Tanzania to kick-start
investments worth more than $10 billion to produce and export
Uganda's crude.
Part of that investment will involve a $5 billion pipeline,
criticized by the EU which has passed a parliamentary resolution
seeking to delay the project, that will help ship landlocked
Uganda's crude to world markets via a port on Tanzania's Indian
Ocean coast.
The EU resolution warns that the pipeline and associated
infrastructure would displace about 100,000 people, jeopardise
water resources and endanger protected marine areas in Tanzania.
"We haven't yet attained financial close for EACOP but
anticipate this will be attained by Q1 2023. The cost of the
project is about $5 billion," Proscovia Nabbanja, chief
executive of UNOC said on the sidelines of an African energy
conference in Cape Town.
She said the project is financed at a debt-to-equity ratio
of 60/40 and UNOC's share of the funding stood at around $308
million, which the ministry of finance has committed to pay.
Nabbanja said due diligence has been conducted and there was
a lot of appetite from lenders to invest in the project. She did
not divulge who the potential lenders might be.
"All the interventions have been put in place to make sure
we curb emissions, the IFC standards and Equator Principles have
been adapted and the due diligence that was done by the lenders,
the appetite still does exist to secure the $3 billion debt
component", she said.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)