  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CNOOC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-20 am EDT
9.880 HKD   +0.30%
06:34aUganda expects to secure $5 bln oil pipeline funding early 2023
RE
05:29aCNOOC's Gas Field at the Western South China Sea Passed Governmental Review
MT
03:51aChina's Oil and Gas Companies Beef Up Natural Gas Output to Meet Winter Demand
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uganda expects to secure $5 bln oil pipeline funding early 2023

10/20/2022 | 06:34am EDT
CAPE TOWN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Uganda's national oil company (UNOC) expects to secure the funding for a $5 billion crude pipeline that the European Union is opposed to, by early next year, UNOC's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

In February, TotalEnergies and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation signed a final investment decision with Uganda and Tanzania to kick-start investments worth more than $10 billion to produce and export Uganda's crude.

Part of that investment will involve a $5 billion pipeline, criticized by the EU which has passed a parliamentary resolution seeking to delay the project, that will help ship landlocked Uganda's crude to world markets via a port on Tanzania's Indian Ocean coast.

The EU resolution warns that the pipeline and associated infrastructure would displace about 100,000 people, jeopardise water resources and endanger protected marine areas in Tanzania.

"We haven't yet attained financial close for EACOP but anticipate this will be attained by Q1 2023. The cost of the project is about $5 billion," Proscovia Nabbanja, chief executive of UNOC said on the sidelines of an African energy conference in Cape Town.

She said the project is financed at a debt-to-equity ratio of 60/40 and UNOC's share of the funding stood at around $308 million, which the ministry of finance has committed to pay.

Nabbanja said due diligence has been conducted and there was a lot of appetite from lenders to invest in the project. She did not divulge who the potential lenders might be.

"All the interventions have been put in place to make sure we curb emissions, the IFC standards and Equator Principles have been adapted and the due diligence that was done by the lenders, the appetite still does exist to secure the $3 billion debt component", she said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 0.30% 9.88 Delayed Quote.22.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.63% 93.76 Delayed Quote.17.97%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.82% 53.6 Real-time Quote.17.88%
WTI 1.56% 86.099 Delayed Quote.11.31%
All news about CNOOC LIMITED
06:34aUganda expects to secure $5 bln oil pipeline funding early 2023
RE
05:29aCNOOC's Gas Field at the Western South China Sea Passed Governmental Review
MT
03:51aChina's Oil and Gas Companies Beef Up Natural Gas Output to Meet Winter Demand
MT
10/18China tells state firms not to divert LNG to ensure own supply - Bloomberg News
RE
10/17Equinor Reportedly May Buy UK Oilfields from CNOOC
CI
10/17Norway's Equinor may buy UK oilfields from CNOOC, newspaper DN reports
RE
10/17Equinor Mulls Up To $2.8 Billion Purchase of British Oilfields from China's CNOOC
MT
10/17China halts LNG sales to foreign buyers to ensure own supply - Bloomberg News
RE
10/17Norway's Equinor may buy UK oilfields from CNOOC - sources
RE
10/17China's national development and reform commission asked petroch…
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CNOOC LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 381 B 52 768 M 52 768 M
Net income 2022 132 B 18 270 M 18 270 M
Net Debt 2022 66 105 M 9 146 M 9 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,23x
Yield 2022 14,4%
Capitalization 432 B 59 718 M 59 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 18 887
Free-Float 34,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,07 CNY
Average target price 12,79 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Huai Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qing Long Xia President & Executive Director
Wei Zhi Xie Chief Financial Officer
Dong Jin Wang Chairman
Xiaonan Wu Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED22.67%59 718
CHEVRON CORPORATION43.16%328 849
CONOCOPHILLIPS67.79%154 177
EOG RESOURCES, INC.46.43%76 227
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION133.80%63 597
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED42.60%61 995