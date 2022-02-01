Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CNOOC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    883   HK0883013259

CNOOC LIMITED

(883)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/31
9.36 HKD   +0.21%
02:13aUganda to agree deal with Total, CNOOC for major oil project
RE
01/31Canada's CGX Energy reports oil and gas discovery off Guyana coast
RE
01/27NY CRUDE BRIEF : Was Up Short of 0.4% at About US$87.65
MT
Uganda to agree deal with Total, CNOOC for major oil project

02/01/2022
KAMPALA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Uganda and international oil firms, France's Total and China's CNOOC are due on Tuesday to announce a much delayed final investment decision (FID) that will kick start investments needed to start producing crude oil.

"Announcement of the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the L. Albert Oil Projects," Total said on its Twitter account early on Tuesday. "The FID announcement signifies the commitment of the oil companies to invest over US$ 10 Billion to develop Uganda’s oil and gas resources."

Uganda discovered crude oil reserves in fields in its west near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006 but the start of commercial production has been repeatedly delayed by a lack of infrastructure and disagreements between the government and oil firms over taxes and development strategy.

Government geologists estimate that the country's gross reserves stand at 6 billion barrels while recoverable oil is seen at 1.4 billion barrels.

Landlocked Uganda's crude will be exported via a pipeline, described as the world's longest electrically heated pipeline, through Tanzania to a port on the Indian ocean. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 0.21% 9.36 End-of-day quote.16.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 89.4 Delayed Quote.16.77%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.72% 484.1059 Delayed Quote.15.44%
WTI -0.11% 88.311 Delayed Quote.15.94%
02:13aUganda to agree deal with Total, CNOOC for major oil project
RE
01/31Canada's CGX Energy reports oil and gas discovery off Guyana coast
RE
01/27NY CRUDE BRIEF : Was Up Short of 0.4% at About US$87.65
MT
01/26WTI Crude Oil Rises to a Seven-Year High on Potential Russia Sanctions; US Oil Inventor..
MT
01/26March WTI Crude Oil Ends Up US$1.75; Settles at US$87.35 per Barrel
MT
01/26Hess expects Bakken, Guyana to drive 12-15% oil production growth in 2022
RE
01/26Oil Rises on Worries Over Russia Supply as Threat to Ukraine Continues; US Oil Inventor..
MT
01/25CAMC Engineering Bags $594 Million Crude Oilfield Contract in Iraq; Shares Rise Nearly ..
MT
01/21Asian prices fall amid Chinese LNG cargo sale tenders
RE
01/21China's CNOOC tenders to sell May-November LNG cargoes -trade
RE
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNOOC LIMITED16.56%53 595
CONOCOPHILLIPS23.61%117 676
EOG RESOURCES, INC.23.49%64 189
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.55%59 934
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY18.41%52 579
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION29.60%35 090