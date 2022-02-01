Uganda to agree deal with Total, CNOOC for major oil project

KAMPALA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Uganda and international oil
firms, France's Total and China's CNOOC are
due on Tuesday to announce a much delayed final investment
decision (FID) that will kick start investments needed to start
producing crude oil.
"Announcement of the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the
L. Albert Oil Projects," Total said on its Twitter account early
on Tuesday.
"The FID announcement signifies the commitment of the oil
companies to invest over US$ 10 Billion to develop Uganda’s oil
and gas resources."
Uganda discovered crude oil reserves in fields in its west
near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006
but the start of commercial production has been repeatedly
delayed by a lack of infrastructure and disagreements between
the government and oil firms over taxes and development
strategy.
Government geologists estimate that the country's gross
reserves stand at 6 billion barrels while recoverable oil is
seen at 1.4 billion barrels.
Landlocked Uganda's crude will be exported via a pipeline,
described as the world's longest electrically heated pipeline,
through Tanzania to a port on the Indian ocean.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa and
Louise Heavens)