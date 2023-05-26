Advanced search
    CNV   NL0010949392

CNOVA N.V.

(CNV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:00:07 2023-05-26 am EDT
3.990 EUR    0.00%
03:54aCasino Group, Cnova to Initiate Conciliation Procedure Following Paris Commercial Court Decision
MT
03:39aCnova N : 2023 05 26_Cnova_PR_Opening of conciliation proceedings
PU
01:00aCnova N.v. : Opening of conciliation proceedings at Cdiscount
GL
Cnova N : 2023 05 26_Cnova_PR_Opening of conciliation proceedings

05/26/2023 | 03:39am EDT
Cnova N.V.
Cnova N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date26 may 2023 - 07:00
Statutory nameCnova N.V.
Title2023 05 26_Cnova_PR_Opening of conciliation proceedings

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cnova NV published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


All news about CNOVA N.V.
04/26CNOVA N.V. First Quarter 2023 Activity
GL
04/26CNOVA N.V. : 1st quarter turnover
CO
04/24Cnova N.V. - Reaction to Casino Group's Press Release
GL
04/24Cnova N.V. - Reaction to Casino Group's Press Release
AQ
03/31Cnova N : Publishes 2022 Annual report and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Sh..
PU
03/31Cnova N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 1 700 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2022 -126 M -135 M -135 M
Net Debt 2022 514 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 377 M 1 477 M 1 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 0,63%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Metivier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yves Trézières Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Yves Haagen Chairman
Pascal Rivet Chief Compliance Officer
Bernard R. Oppetit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNOVA N.V.29.13%1 477
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-10.57%201 874
MEITUAN INC.-27.88%100 390
PINDUODUO INC.-26.40%79 742
SHOPIFY INC.66.26%73 809
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.51.75%62 755
