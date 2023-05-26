|
Cnova N : 2023 05 26_Cnova_PR_Opening of conciliation proceedings
Cnova N.V.
Cnova N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date26 may 2023 - 07:00
Statutory nameCnova N.V.
Title2023 05 26_Cnova_PR_Opening of conciliation proceedings
Date last update: 26 May 2023
Disclaimer
Cnova NV published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:38:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about CNOVA N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 700 M
1 823 M
1 823 M
|Net income 2022
|
-126 M
-135 M
-135 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
514 M
552 M
552 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-8,49x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 377 M
1 477 M
1 477 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,33x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,93x
|Nbr of Employees
|2
|Free-Float
|0,63%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CNOVA N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution