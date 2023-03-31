Cnova N : Explanatory notes – Cnova NV AGM 2023

CNOVA N.V.

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE AGENDA

Explanatory notes to the agenda for the annual general meeting of shareholders of Cnova N.V. (the "Company") to be held on Friday May 26, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Hotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN, Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands (the "AGM").

Agenda item 2:Board report for the financial year 2022 (discussion item)

Dutch law requires the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to annually prepare a board report, which must give a true and fair view of the position on the balance sheet date of the annual accounts, the developments during the financial year and the results of the Company and its group companies of which the financial information has been included in the annual accounts. Under Dutch law, the board report must also be discussed at the annual general meeting of shareholders. The contents of such board report are subject to Dutch law and the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.

In its meeting held on October 30, 2014, the general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "General Meeting") approved the use of the English language for the annual board report, in accordance with section 2:391(1) of the Dutch Civil Code ("DCC"), and for the balance sheet items in the annual accounts, in accordance with section 2:362(7) DCC. As such, and due to the international nature of the Company's business, the board report for the financial year 2022 (the "Board Report") and the balance sheet items in the annual accounts for the financial year 2022 (the "Annual Accounts") have been prepared in the English language.

Agenda item 3:Remuneration report for the financial year 2022 (advisory voting item)

In accordance with sections 2:135b (1) and (2) DCC, the implementation of the Company's remuneration policy in 2022 has been disclosed in the remuneration report as part of the Board Report and such remuneration report will be discussed and put to an advisory vote.

Proposed resolution

In accordance with and further to the explanatory notes to the agenda for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, to approve, as an advisory vote, the remuneration report over the financial year 2022 as included in the Board Report.

Agenda item 4:Allocation of results and dividend policy (discussion item)

The Dutch Corporate Governance Code recommends that the Company's dividend policy (the level and purpose of the addition to the reserves, the amount of the dividend and the type of dividend) be discussed at the AGM.

For the financial year 2022, the Company's Annual Accounts show a loss both on a standalone basis and on a consolidated basis. In view of these losses, the Board did not see any reason to reconsider its policy of not paying any dividends and resolved to charge the losses shown in the Annual Accounts against the retained earnings.

Agenda item 5:Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2022 (voting item)

Dutch law requires the Board to annually prepare annual accounts, consisting of a balance sheet and a profit and loss account with respect to the preceding financial year, as well as consolidated accounts and explanatory notes thereto. The Board has drawn up the Annual Accounts, which were signed by all members of the Board. Dutch law provides that the general meeting of shareholders is the corporate body authorized to formally adopt the Annual Accounts.

As indicated above, the Company has finalized the Annual Accounts, and therefore it is now proposed to the General Meeting to adopt the Annual Accounts.

Proposed resolution

In accordance with and further to the explanatory notes to the agenda for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, to adopt the Annual Accounts drawn up by the Board and signed by all members of the Board.

Agenda item 6:Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2022 (voting item)

In accordance with Dutch law, if the General Meeting adopts the Annual Accounts, such adoption does not automatically release the members of the Board from liability with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2022. Instead, such proposal should be made separate from the proposal to adopt the Annual Accounts. Consequently, it is now proposed to the General Meeting to release the members of the Board from liability with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2022.

In principle, this proposed release from liability only extends to matters that are disclosed in the Annual Accounts or have otherwise been disclosed to the General Meeting.

Proposed resolution

In accordance with and further to the explanatory notes to the agenda for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, to release the members of the Board from liability with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2022.

Agenda item 7:Instruction to KPMG Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2023 (voting item)

Under Dutch law, the general meeting of shareholders is, in principle, the corporate body authorized to annually appoint the external independent auditor for the audit of the Company's annual accounts. In the 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "2022 AGM"), KPMG Accountants N.V. was appointed as the external independent auditor for the audit of the annual accounts for the financial year 2022.

In selecting the external independent accountant for the financial year 2023, the Board has come to the conclusion that a renewal of the appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. would best serve the Company, in view of their knowledge of the Company, continued focus on engagement performance and quality.

It is now proposed to appoint KPMG Accountants N.V. as the external independent auditor for the audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2023.

Proposed resolution

In accordance with and further to the explanatory notes to the agenda for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, to appoint KPMG Accountants N.V. as the external independent auditor for the audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2023.

Agenda item 8:Reappointment of Mrs. Josseline de Clausade as Non-Executive Director (voting item)

In the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 26, 2020 (the "2020 AGM"), the General Meeting appointed Mrs. Josseline de Clausade as Non-Executive Director of the Company for a period ending at the at the end of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2023, being this AGM.

It is now proposed that Mrs. Josseline de Clausade will be reappointed as Non-Executive Director for a period ending at the end of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2026.

Mrs. Josseline de Clausade was appointed as Non-Executive Director on June 26, 2020. Since 2012, Mrs. Josseline de Clausade serves as CEO advisor at Casino Group, she manages European and International Affairs for all strategic issues. She was member of the Board of Big C in Vietnam and Thailand, and subsequently as Executive Board member of Exito in Colombia where she currently serves as Board Member of Exito Foundation. Mrs. De Clausade is graduated of Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris and of Ecole Nationale d'Administration. She also holds a master's degree of Economics from University of Paris-Dauphine. She has served as member of Conseil d'Etat in France. She was appointed as director of cabinet of deputy minister of foreign affairs, then, she served as diplomat at the French Permanent Representation at the European Union in Brussels, serving as Mission Head, responsible for Cultural Affairs and Scientific Cooperation at the Cabinet of Hubert Védrine (Foreign Affairs Minister) and, also as Consul-General of France in Los Angeles - USA. Mrs. Josseline de Clausade is Officer of the Légion d'Honneur.

Proposed resolution

In accordance with and further to the explanatory notes to the agenda for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, to reappoint Mrs. Josseline de Clausade as Non-Executive Director for a period ending at the end of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2026.

Agenda item 9:Reppointment of Mr. Christophe José Hidalgo as Non-Executive Director (voting item)

In the 2020 AGM, the General Meeting reappointed Mr. Christophe José Hidalgo as Non-Executive Director of the Company for a period ending at the at the end of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2023, being this AGM.

It is now proposed that Mr. Christophe José Hidalgo will be reappointed as Non-Executive Director for a period ending at the end of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2026.

Christophe José Hidalgo has served as one of our directors since January 13, 2017. Mr. Hidalgo has been Interim Chief Executive Officer since November 2020 and Vice President of Finance of GPA since 2012. He is also member of the Board of Directors of GPA, elected on December 28, 2020, also integrating the Audit, Finance and Innovation and Digital Transformation Committees. The executive was elected, on December 31st, 2020, as member of the Board of Directors Management of Assaí Atacadista, in which also integrates the Committees of Strategic and Investment, Financial, Human Resources, and Sustainability Committees. Worked as CFO of Éxito Group (Colombia), subsidiary of Casino Group, from 2010 to 2012, and is currently Member of its Board of Directors. After joining Casino, in 2000, he took several posts in finance and controllership in the Group,including as CFO of Cdiscount. As previous experience in Brazil, he worked as CFO of the retailer Castorama, between 1996 and 2000. Christophe is French, with bachelor's degree in private law and degree in finance and accounting, both from the University of Bordeaux (France).

Proposed resolution

In accordance with and further to the explanatory notes to the agenda for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, to reappoint Mr. Christophe José Hidalgo as Non-Executive Director for a period ending at the end of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2026.

Agenda item 10:Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (voting item)

Under Article 10 of the Company's articles of association (the "Articles of Association") and Dutch law, the Company may, subject to certain statutory Dutch law provisions, acquire for consideration and hold, hold as pledgee and/or hold through its subsidiaries, up to fifty percent (50%) of the Company's issued share capital. Any acquisition of shares in the Company's own capital for consideration is subject to the authorization of the General Meeting, which authorization shall be valid for no more than eighteen (18) months.

The General Meeting has most recently granted such authorization, subject to certain limitations, in the 2022 AGM, which authorization was effective as of, and for a period of eighteen months from, the date of the 2022 AGM. In Dutch corporate practice, an annual renewal of the authorization is customary.

It is now proposed to authorize the Board to perform acquisitions by the Company of up to 50% of the issued share capital of the Company from time to time, by any means, including through derivative products, purchases on any stock exchange, through any private purchase or block trade, or otherwise, for a price or value that is between nil and an amount which is not higher than 110% of the average market price of such ordinary shares on Euronext Paris (such average market price being the average of the closing prices on each of the 10 consecutive trading days preceding the second day prior to the date the acquisition is agreed upon by the Company), for a period of eighteen (18) months with effect from this AGM, exclusive of any fees, commissions or other expenses related to such acquisitions, all subject to the limitations provided for in Article 10 of the Articles of Association and Dutch law.

Proposed resolution

In accordance with and further to the explanatory notes to the agenda for the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, to authorize the board of directors to perform acquisitions by the Company