FRH and Casino request exemption/extension under Dutch

Financial Supervision Act

Paris, 7 May 2024

Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. ("Casino"; Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR0000125585) hereby

informs as follows: also on behalf of France Retail Holdings S.à r.l. (an entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Křetínský) ("FRH"), it is hereby announced that FRH and Casino have today jointly submitted a petition to the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, the Netherlands, ("Enterprise Chamber") pursuant to Article 5:72(3) and/or Article 5:71(1) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht, "FMSA") for an exemption of the obligation to make a mandatory tender offer as referred to in Article 5:70 FMSA. If the exemption is granted, Casino will within three months initiate a buy-out procedure (uitkoopprocedure) in accordance with Article 2:92a of the Dutch Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek) in which the Enterprise Chamber will determine the price to be paid for shares of minority shareholders of Cnova N.V., whereby Casino will claim a buy-out price similar to the price that would be paid in a mandatory tender offer. Today's petition also includes a request for a further extension of the period provided in Article 5:72(1) FMSA. The Enterprise Chamber previously extended this period by thirty days in its judgment of 25 April 2024. Reference is also made to the announcement on 28 March 2024 of FRH's acquisition of predominant control over Cnova N.V. resulting from the completion of Casino's financial restructuring and to the press releases of 19 and 29 April 2024 published by Casino on behalf of FRH in this respect.

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

