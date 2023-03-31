Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Cnova N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNV   NL0010949392

CNOVA N.V.

(CNV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:28:28 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.340 EUR   -1.76%
03:56pCnova N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
04:14aCnova N : Cnova_Press Release_Annual Report and 2023 AGM notice
PU
03:54aCnova N : Share overview Cnova NV AGM 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cnova N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/31/2023 | 03:56pm EDT
Cnova N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Cnova N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date31 mar 2023
Issuing institutionCnova N.V.
Reporting year2022

Date last update: 31 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cnova NV published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 19:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 166 M 2 353 M 2 353 M
Net income 2021 -50,6 M -54,9 M -54,9 M
Net Debt 2021 508 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 153 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 0,63%
Chart CNOVA N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cnova N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNOVA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Metivier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yves Trézières Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Yves Haagen Chairman
Pascal Rivet Chief Compliance Officer
Bernard R. Oppetit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNOVA N.V.10.03%1 280
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED17.36%267 496
MEITUAN INC.-18.72%112 902
PINDUODUO INC.-6.27%96 650
SHOPIFY INC.34.00%65 898
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.49.70%63 667
