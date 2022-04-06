Cnova N : Proxy Form Cnova NV 2022 AGM

------------------ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CNOVA N.V.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The undersigned hereby appoints Vistra B.V., in its capacity as sole member of the proxy committee of Cnova N.V., acting singly, as proxy of the undersigned, with full power of substitution and revocation, to attend and address the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Cnova N.V. to be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:30 p.m. CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Hotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN, Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands and, in general, to exercise all rights of the undersigned in respect of the ordinary shares in the capital of Cnova N.V., nominal value EUR 0.05 per share, to which the undersigned is entitled on April 22, 2022 (the "Shares") in its discretion upon all matters which may properly come before such meeting, and instructs such proxy to endeavor to vote or cause to be voted the Shares at such meeting in the manner specified on the reverse side hereof. If no direction is made or if multiple directions are made, this proxy will be voted, as recommended by the board of directors of Cnova N.V., FOR each of the proposals (3) and (5) through (14). This proxy is governed by Dutch law. Any and all proxies given by the undersigned prior to this proxy are hereby revoked.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF Cnova N.V. May 20, 2022

THE COMPANY RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" PROPOSALS 3 AND 5 THROUGH 14.

IF NO VOTE IS RECORDED, YOUR VOTE SHALL BE CONSIDERED A VOTE FOR THE AGENDA ITEM(S) CONCERNED.

3. Remuneration report for the financial year 2021

5. Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2021

6. Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the perform-ance of their duties during the financial year 2021

7. Instruction to KPMG Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2022

8. Reappointment of Mr. Emmanuel Olivier Grenier as Executive Director

9. Appointment of Mr. Steven Hein Geers as Executive Director

10. Reappointment of Mr. Bernard Roger Marie Oppetit as Non-Executive Director

11. Reappointment of Mr. Eleazar De Carvalho Filho as Non-Executive Director

12. Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

13. Delegation of the authority to issue ordinary shares and special voting shares and to grant rights to subscribe for such shares

14. Delegation of the authority to limit and exclude pre-emption rights in respect of any issue of ordinary shares or any granting of rights to subscribe for such shares

