Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/06 11:19:36 am EDT
5.74 EUR   -3.04%
05:13pCNOVA N : Proxy Form Cnova NV 2022 AGM
PU
03:12pCNOVA N : Share overview Cnova NV AGM 2022
PU
02:52pCNOVA N : Notice and Agenda – Cnova NV AGM 2022
PU
Cnova N : Proxy Form Cnova NV 2022 AGM

04/06/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
------------------ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

----------------

0

CNOVA N.V.

Proxy For Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(Must be presented at the meeting or received prior to 11:59 P.M.

Central European Summer Time on May 17, 2022)

The undersigned hereby appoints Vistra B.V., in its capacity as sole member of the proxy committee of Cnova N.V., acting singly, as proxy of the undersigned, with full power of substitution and revocation, to attend and address the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Cnova N.V. to be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:30 p.m. CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Hotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN, Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands and, in general, to exercise all rights of the undersigned in respect of the ordinary shares in the capital of Cnova N.V., nominal value EUR 0.05 per share, to which the undersigned is entitled on April 22, 2022 (the "Shares") in its discretion upon all matters which may properly come before such meeting, and instructs such proxy to endeavor to vote or cause to be voted the Shares at such meeting in the manner specified on the reverse side hereof. If no direction is made or if multiple directions are made, this proxy will be voted, as recommended by the board of directors of Cnova N.V., FOR each of the proposals (3) and (5) through (14). This proxy is governed by Dutch law. Any and all proxies given by the undersigned prior to this proxy are hereby revoked.

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side)

1.1

14475

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

Cnova N.V.

May 20, 2022

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:

The Notice of and Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Explanatory Notes to the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders are available at www.cnova.com.

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

as possible.

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.

00033333333300000000 8

052821

THE COMPANY RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" PROPOSALS 3 AND 5 THROUGH 14.

IF NO VOTE IS RECORDED, YOUR VOTE SHALL BE CONSIDERED A VOTE FOR THE AGENDA ITEM(S) CONCERNED.

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE x

FOR

AGAINST ABSTAIN

3. Remuneration report for the financial year 2021

  • 5. Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2021

  • 6. Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the perform-ance of their duties during the financial year 2021

  • 7. Instruction to KPMG Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2022

  • 8. Reappointment of Mr. Emmanuel Olivier Grenier as Executive Director

  • 9. Appointment of Mr. Steven Hein Geers as Executive Director

  • 10. Reappointment of Mr. Bernard Roger Marie Oppetit as Non-Executive Director

  • 11. Reappointment of Mr. Eleazar De Carvalho Filho as Non-Executive Director

  • 12. Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

  • 13. Delegation of the authority to issue ordinary shares and special voting shares and to grant rights to subscribe for such shares

  • 14. Delegation of the authority to limit and exclude pre-emption rights in respect of any issue of ordinary shares or any granting of rights to subscribe for such shares

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

Signature of ShareholderDate:Signature of ShareholderDate:

Note: Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee, guardian or other fiduciary, please give full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

Disclaimer

Cnova NV published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
