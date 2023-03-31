Advanced search
    CNV   NL0010949392

CNOVA N.V.

(CNV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:28:28 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.340 EUR   -1.76%
03/31Cnova N : Publishes 2022 Annual report and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/31Cnova N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/31Cnova N : Cnova_Press Release_Annual Report and 2023 AGM notice
PU
Cnova N : Publishes 2022 Annual report and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/31/2023 | 08:14pm EDT
Press release

March 31, 2023

CNOVA N.V.

Publishes 2022 Annual report and

Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam - March 31, 2023, 08:30 CEST - Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova" or the "Company") has published its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The report was filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and is available on the Company's website, www.cnova.com.

Cnova also today published the notice for its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on its website at www.cnova.com. The AGM is to be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12:30 CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport SchipholHotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118BN, in Schiphol, the Netherlands. As explained in the notice and the explanatory notes relating to the AGM, the agenda for the AGM, as proposed by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), is as follows:

2.

Opening of the AGM

discussion item

3.

Board report for the financial year 2022 (

)

1.

Remuneration report for the financial year 2022 (

)

4.

)

5.

Allocation of results and dividend policy (

voting item

6.

advisory voting item

Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2022 (

)

discussion item

Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the performance of their duties

7.

during the financial year 2022 (

)

Instruction to KPMG Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the

financial year 2023 (

voting item

8.

)

voting item

9.

Reappointment of Mrs. Josseline de Clausade as Non-Executive Director (

v ting

)

voting item

v) ting i em

10.

Reappointment of Mr. Christophe José Hidalgo as Non-Executive Director (

)

11.

Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (

item

Delegation of the authority to issue ordinary shares and special voting shares and to grant rights to

12.

subscribe for such shares (

)

Delegation of the authority to limit and exclude pre-emption rights in respect of any issue of ordinary

voting

em

)

13.

shares or any granting of rights to subscribe for such shares (

14.

Questions

voting item

Closing of the AGM

The AGM notice and agenda, the explanatory notes thereto, the 2022 Dutch Annual Report, as well as the proxy card forms are available at Cnova's website at www.cnova.com.

1

Press release

March 31, 2023

***

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 8.5 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.'s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-logistics(end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

***

Cnovainvestor@cnovagroupInvestor Relati ns.comContact:

Tel : +33 6 79 74 30 94

directiondelacommunication@cdiscountMedia contact: .com

Tel: +33 6 18 33 17 86

cdiscount@vae-solis.com

Tel: +33 6 17 76 79 71

2

Disclaimer

Cnova NV published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 00:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
