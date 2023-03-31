Cnova N : Publishes 2022 Annual report and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Press release March 31, 2023

CNOVA N.V.

Publishes 2022 Annual report and

Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam - March 31, 2023, 08:30 CEST - Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova" or the "Company") has published its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The report was filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and is available on the Company's website, www.cnova.com.

Cnova also today published the notice for its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on its website at www.cnova.com. The AGM is to be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12:30 CEST, at Hilton Amsterdam Airport SchipholHotel located at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118BN, in Schiphol, the Netherlands. As explained in the notice and the explanatory notes relating to the AGM, the agenda for the AGM, as proposed by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), is as follows:

2. Opening of the AGM discussion item 3. Board report for the financial year 2022 ( ) 1. Remuneration report for the financial year 2022 ( ) 4. ) 5. Allocation of results and dividend policy ( voting item 6. advisory voting item Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2022 ( ) discussion item Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the performance of their duties 7. during the financial year 2022 ( ) Instruction to KPMG Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year 2023 ( voting item 8. ) voting item 9. Reappointment of Mrs. Josseline de Clausade as Non-Executive Director ( v ting ) voting item v) ting i em 10. Reappointment of Mr. Christophe José Hidalgo as Non-Executive Director ( ) 11. Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ( item Delegation of the authority to issue ordinary shares and special voting shares and to grant rights to 12. subscribe for such shares ( ) Delegation of the authority to limit and exclude pre-emption rights in respect of any issue of ordinary voting em ) 13. shares or any granting of rights to subscribe for such shares ( 14. Questions voting item

Closing of the AGM

The AGM notice and agenda, the explanatory notes thereto, the 2022 Dutch Annual Report, as well as the proxy card forms are available at Cnova's website at www.cnova.com.

