Cnova N : Share overview Cnova NV AGM 2022

CNOVA N.V.

Strawinskylaan 3051 1077 ZX Amsterdam The Netherlands

T. +31 (0)20 301 22 41

Amsterdam, April 6, 2022

As per the date hereof, CNOVA N.V.'s total issued share capital consists of:

345,210,398 ordinary shares; and

308,937,115 special voting shares,

Each issued and outstanding ordinary share and special voting share carries one voting right; consequently, votes can be exercised in respect of 654.147.513 shares.

CNOVA N.V.

Registered to the Chamber of Commerce nr. 60776676

VAT nr. 854055964B01