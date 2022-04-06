Cnova N : Share overview Cnova NV AGM 2022

CNOVA N.V.
Strawinskylaan 3051 1077 ZX Amsterdam The Netherlands
T. +31 (0)20 301 22 41
Amsterdam, April 6, 2022
As per the date hereof, CNOVA N.V.'s total issued share capital consists of:
345,210,398 ordinary shares; and
308,937,115 special voting shares,
Each issued and outstanding ordinary share and special voting share carries one voting right; consequently, votes can be exercised in respect of 654.147.513 shares.
Disclaimer
