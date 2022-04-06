Log in
    CNV   NL0010949392

CNOVA N.V.

(CNV)
04/06 11:19:36 am EDT
5.74 EUR   -3.04%
03:12pCNOVA N : Share overview Cnova NV AGM 2022
PU
02:52pCNOVA N : Notice and Agenda – Cnova NV AGM 2022
PU
02:52pCNOVA N : Explanatory notes – Cnova NV AGM 2022
PU
Cnova N : Share overview Cnova NV AGM 2022

04/06/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
CNOVA N.V.

Strawinskylaan 3051 1077 ZX Amsterdam The Netherlands

T. +31 (0)20 301 22 41

Amsterdam, April 6, 2022

As per the date hereof, CNOVA N.V.'s total issued share capital consists of:

345,210,398 ordinary shares; and

308,937,115 special voting shares,

Each issued and outstanding ordinary share and special voting share carries one voting right; consequently, votes can be exercised in respect of 654.147.513 shares.

CNOVA N.V.

Registered to the Chamber of Commerce nr. 60776676

VAT nr. 854055964B01

Disclaimer

Cnova NV published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 19:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
