CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
5th annual symposium of La Fabrique d'Assurance: reflecting on trust in the insurance sector

02/12/2021 | 01:37pm GMT
Paris, 11 February 2021

5th annual symposium of La Fabrique d'Assurance: reflecting on trust in the insurance sector

In the current public health crisis, the 5th symposium of La Fabrique d'Assurance is being held today in the form of a web conference, live from the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council. It is bringing together representatives from every branch of insurance and the social economy to reflect on the pillars of trust. It is also the opportunity to discover La Fabrique d'Assurance's 5th White Paper, entitled: "Trust in insurance: a clear-sighted approach at a critical time".

On the occasion of its annual symposium and in view of the current turmoil affecting our society, La Fabrique d'Assurance is exploring the ways we can strengthen trust in insurance and develop the insurer's role, through two panel discussions:

  • - the first will see Thierry BEAUDET, Chairman of the National federation of French Mutual Insurers (FNMF), Adrien COURET, Chief Executive Officer of Aéma Groupe and Antoine LISSOWSKI, Chief Executive Officer of CNP Assurances, debate the topic of "Trust in insurance";

  • - the second, which will be devoted to the question: "How far can we push the limits of Insurance?", will see Florence LUSTMAN, Chair of the French Insurance Federation (FFA), Djamel SOUAMI, Chairman of the Union of Insurance and Social Protection Directors (UDAP), and Hilde VERNAILLEN, Chair of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation, explore the subject.

Alexandre ANDRÉ, Chief Executive Officer of La Fabrique d'Assurance, will also use this opportunity to present, exclusively, the reflections and visions of the experts who contributed to the White Paper entitled: "Trust in insurance: a clear-sighted approach at a critical time".

The work was conducted by Stéphane DUROULE, Chief Executive Officer of MAAF Assurances and Chairman of the FFA's Non-Life Insurance and Liability Committee, Frédéric JOLY, head of the Observatory of Complementary Retirement and Protection Businesses, Pierre MAYEUR, Chief Executive of OCIRP (Joint Body of Pension and Provident Institutions) and designated by CTIP (Technical Centre of Provident Institutions), and Séverine SALGADO, Health director for the health division of the FNMF.

La Fabrique d'Assurance's 2020 White Paper: 27 proposals to strengthen trust

In the current crisis, trust in insurance, already essential in normal times, has become cardinal. The insurance sector has recently been called into question on numerous occasions. La Fabrique d'Assurance has therefore chosen to explore the topic of trust between insurers and policyholders at global level, and, more specifically, in France, from three angles: "Personal insurance", "Property and casualty insurance" and "Insurance businesses

and policyholders". The objective is to shed light on the practices, conditions and considerations enabling a relationship of trust to be maintained between insurers and policyholders.

The 2020 White Paper thus sets out 27 proposals for policyholders, insurers and public authorities to consider in order to build trust in insurance in a constantly changing world.

We could mention, for example:

  • - Providing a better match of insurance offers and services with policyholders' needs: for example, by setting up procedures enabling them to check their policies are still appropriate to their situation

  • - More easily readable policies

  • - Promoting prevention and risk integration among policyholders

  • - Improving the customer experience, by proposing simple and smooth customer pathways, throughout the duration of the policy and in all periods of customers' lives

  • - Transparency on the use of personal data and a guarantee of respect for ethics in artificial intelligence

  • - Finally, the building of trust within insurance organisations, in particular by capitalising on the company's "raison d'être" and values, in order to set it apart in how it conducts its business.

In conclusion, the White Paper highlights the role of insurers, which are called on to share more information and provide greater guidance, in order to reassure and support their policyholders.

eAlexandre ANDRÉe

Chief Executive Officer of La Fabrique d'Assurance

"We need to call on all stakeholders to co-build, through a socially-responsible approach, the conditions to successfully foster trust in insurance. This must be done using a clear-sighted approach, what is more at a critical moment in our history."

To find out more about La Fabrique d'Assurance: https://www.lafabriquedassurance.org/

About La Fabrique d'Assurance

Inspired by the "fab lab" concept, La Fabrique d'Assurance was established in September 2015. Initiated and founded by CNP Assurances, a partner of joint and mutual institutions positioned at the heart of the social solidarity economy, the project is sponsored by Jean-Louis BANCEL, Chairman of the Board of Directors of La Fabrique d'Assurance and Chairman of La Mutuelle Centrale des Finances, and by Alexandre ANDRE, Chief Executive Officer of La Fabrique d'Assurance and Chairman of La Mutuelle Avenir Santé, part of the CNP Assurances Group.

By moving away from traditional models, La Fabrique d'Assurance operates on the principle of co-construction, adopting an interdisciplinary approach. Built on a spirit of openness, it aims to bring together experts from different backgrounds, particularly mutual organisations, insurers, provident institutions, stakeholders in the social solidarity economy, non-profits, researchers, foundations and institutions to cultivate innovative and forward-looking solutions.

Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 13:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
