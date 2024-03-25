Press Release

Issy-les-Moulineaux, 25th march 2024

Filing of CNP Assurances 2023

Universal Registration Document

CNP Assurances announces the publication of its 2023 universal registration document1, filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 25th march 2024.

French and english versions will be available to the public on the company's website at:

https://www.cnp.fr/en/the-cnp-assurances-group/investors/regulatory-information

English version on line on 26th march 2024.

This document includes the 2023 annual financial report, composed of the Board of Director's Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Statutory Auditor's Reports on the Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements as well as the Statutory

Auditor's fees.

The 2023 universal registration document is also available on the AMF website at the following address :https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr

1 Scope of CNP Assurances SA ans its subsidiaries

About CNP Assurances

With operations in 19 countries worldwide, the CNP Assurances Group is a leading player in the insurance sector, with more than 7000 employees and net profit of €1,550m in 2023 (IFRS 17). A subsidiary of La Banque Postale, CNP Assurances is a member of the major public financial hub. In France, CNP Assurances is ranked No.1 in term creditor insurance and No. 2 in life insurance. In 2023, it became a full service insurer, covering both property and people, following the integration of La Banque Postale's property and casualty business.

It is the 5th largest insurer in Europe, with a strong position in Italy. In Brazil, the Group's 2nd largest market after France, it ranks 3rd in savings/pensions and term creditor insurance. In line with its multi-partner model, the Group's solutions are distributed within the framework of long-term strategic partnerships or under an open model. In total, more than 36m people worldwide are insured by CNP Assurances under its Personal Risk/Protection solutions and 14m under its Savings and Pensions contracts. As a responsible insurer and investor (with €400bn invested across all sectors of the economy), CNP Assurances is helping to build an inclusive and sustainable society, by offering the greatest number of people solutions that protect and facilitate their life,whatever course it may take.

Media

Investors and analysts

Florence de Montmarin Tamara Bernard

+33 (0)1 42 18 86 51 +33 (0)1 42 18 86 19

Céline Byl

Anne-Laure Le Hunsec Sophie Natoceline.byl@cnp.frannelaure.lehunsec@cnp.frsophie.nato@cnp.fr

servicepresse@cnp.frinfofi@cnp.fr

Follow us on: