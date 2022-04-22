Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CNP Assurances
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/22 11:35:22 am EDT
21.80 EUR    0.00%
11:59aCNP ASSURANCES : Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2022
PU
04/08CNP ASSURANCES : Publication of the CNP Assurances Solo and Group SFCRs at 31 December 2021
PU
04/07CNP Assurances Board Recommends Tender Offer Launched by Parent La Banque Postale
MT
CNP Assurances : Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2022

04/22/2022 | 11:59am EDT
Press Release

Paris, 22 April 2022

Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2022

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of CNP Assurances was held on 22 April 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's headquarters in Paris, chaired by Véronique Weill, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of CNP Assurances.

During the meeting, Véronique Weill presented the main events of the past year, in particular the acquisition by CNP Assurances of Aviva's life insurance business in Italy. She also described the launch of the simplified public tender offer initiated by La Banque Postale as well as work on CNP Assurances' corporate mission, which was written into the Company's Articles of Association further to the Annual General Meeting of 16 April 2021.

Stéphane Dedeyan, Chief Executive Officer, then presented the Group's 2021 results and the outlook through to 2030. The 2021 results were significantly better than those of 2020, stronger even than 2019, and were chiefly attributable to the transformation of technical reserves and the development of international growth drivers in Europe and Brazil. On this occasion, he announced that the Group's SCR coverage ratio at end-March 2022 is expected to come out at between 235% and 245%, based on initial estimates.

All of the resolutions proposed to the shareholders were adopted and the results of the votes were detailed during the meeting.

The shareholders approved the composition of the Board of Directors at 22 April 2022, voting through resolutions for the ratification of appointments and re-elections of various directors.

The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Mazars and the appointment of KPMG SA as Statutory Auditors.

The shareholders also voted to pay a dividend of €1 per share. The dividend will be paid in cash as from 29 April 2022 and the shares will trade ex-dividend from 27 April 2022.

The full text of the resolutions and the results of the votes are published on the Company's website.

About CNP Assurances

A benchmark player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances is active in 19 countries in Europe, notably in Italy, and in Latin America, with a significant presence in Brazil, its second largest market. Acting as an insurer, co-insurer and reinsurer, it has more than 36 million personal risk/protection insureds worldwide and more than 11 million savings/pensions policyholders. In line with its business model, the Group's solutions are distributed by multiple partners. The solutions are aligned with each partner's physical or digital distribution model, while also being tailored to local clients' lifelong protection and support needs in each country.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998 and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The Group reported net profit of €1,552 million in 2021.

Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 15:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
