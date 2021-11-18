CNP Assurances : Appointment of an independent expert

Paris, 18 November 2021

Appointment of an independent expert

Ledouble has been appointed as independent expert in charge of providing a view as to the fairness of the terms of the contemplated tender offer which would be filed by La Banque Postale for CNP Assurances shares, including in case of a mandatory squeeze-out would be implemented

The Board of Directors decided today, based on a proposal of the ad hoc committee formed on October 28, 2021, in connection with the contemplated transaction initiated by La Banque Postale and the BPCE Group, to appoint as independent expert the financial firm Ledouble, whose registered office is located at 8 rue Halévy, 75009 Paris, and which is represented by Agnès Piniot and Sébastien Sancho.

In accordance with articles 261-1, I, 1° and 4° of the regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the independent expert will be in charge of issuing a report including a view as to the fairness of the terms of the contemplated tender offer, followed by a squeeze-out if the conditions for implementation are met, which would be filed by La Banque Postale following the acquisition of BPCE group's stake in CNP Assurances.

The Board of Directors will meet in due course, after reviewing the independent expert's report, to issue a reasoned opinion on the contemplated tender offer that would be registered, in accordance with article 231- 19, 4° of the regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.