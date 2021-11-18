CNP Assurances : Appointment of an independent expert

Paris, 18 November 2021
Appointment of an independent expert
Ledouble has been appointed as independent expert in charge of providing a view as to the fairness of the terms of the contemplated tender offer which would be filed by La Banque Postale for CNP Assurances shares, including in case of a mandatory squeeze-out would be implemented
The Board of Directors decided today, based on a proposal of the ad hoc committee formed on October 28, 2021, in connection with the contemplated transaction initiated by La Banque Postale and the BPCE Group, to appoint as independent expert the financial firm Ledouble, whose registered office is located at 8 rue Halévy, 75009 Paris, and which is represented by Agnès Piniot and Sébastien Sancho.
In accordance with articles 261-1, I, 1° and 4° of the regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the independent expert will be in charge of issuing a report including a view as to the fairness of the terms of the contemplated tender offer, followed by a squeeze-out if the conditions for implementation are met, which would be filed by La Banque Postale following the acquisition of BPCE group's stake in CNP Assurances.
The Board of Directors will meet in due course, after reviewing the independent expert's report, to issue a reasoned opinion on the contemplated tender offer that would be registered, in accordance with article 231- 19, 4° of the regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
About CNP Assurances
A leading player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances operates in 19 countries in Europe, notably in Italy, and in Latin America, where it is very active in Brazil, its second largest market. As an insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance provider, CNP Assurances designs innovative personal risk/protection and savings/retirement solutions. The company has more than 36 million insured parties in personal risk/protection insurance worldwide and more than 12 million in savings/retirement. In accordance with its business model, its solutions are distributed by multiple partners and adapt to their physical or digital distribution method, as well as to the needs of customers in each country in terms of their protection and convenience.
CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998 and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The Company reported net profit of €1,350 million in 2020.
CNP Assurances
Investors and analysts
Florence de Montmarin
+33 (0)1 42 18 86 51
Céline Byl
+33
(0)1
42 18 77 95
Tamara Bernard
+33 (0)1 42 18 86 19
Typhaine Lissot
+33
(0)1
42 18 83 66
servicepresse@cnp.fr
infofi@cnp.fr
