    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
CNP Assurances : Appointment of an independent expert

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
Paris, 18 November 2021

Appointment of an independent expert

Ledouble has been appointed as independent expert in charge of providing a view as to the fairness of the terms of the contemplated tender offer which would be filed by La Banque Postale for CNP Assurances shares, including in case of a mandatory squeeze-out would be implemented

The Board of Directors decided today, based on a proposal of the ad hoc committee formed on October 28, 2021, in connection with the contemplated transaction initiated by La Banque Postale and the BPCE Group, to appoint as independent expert the financial firm Ledouble, whose registered office is located at 8 rue Halévy, 75009 Paris, and which is represented by Agnès Piniot and Sébastien Sancho.

In accordance with articles 261-1, I, 1° and 4° of the regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the independent expert will be in charge of issuing a report including a view as to the fairness of the terms of the contemplated tender offer, followed by a squeeze-out if the conditions for implementation are met, which would be filed by La Banque Postale following the acquisition of BPCE group's stake in CNP Assurances.

The Board of Directors will meet in due course, after reviewing the independent expert's report, to issue a reasoned opinion on the contemplated tender offer that would be registered, in accordance with article 231- 19, 4° of the regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

About CNP Assurances

A leading player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances operates in 19 countries in Europe, notably in Italy, and in Latin America, where it is very active in Brazil, its second largest market. As an insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance provider, CNP Assurances designs innovative personal risk/protection and savings/retirement solutions. The company has more than 36 million insured parties in personal risk/protection insurance worldwide and more than 12 million in savings/retirement. In accordance with its business model, its solutions are distributed by multiple partners and adapt to their physical or digital distribution method, as well as to the needs of customers in each country in terms of their protection and convenience.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998 and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The Company reported net profit of €1,350 million in 2020.

CNP Assurances

Investors and analysts

Florence de Montmarin

+33 (0)1 42 18 86 51

Céline Byl

+33

(0)1

42 18 77 95

Tamara Bernard

+33 (0)1 42 18 86 19

Typhaine Lissot

+33

(0)1

42 18 83 66

servicepresse@cnp.fr

infofi@cnp.fr



Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 32 503 M 36 905 M 36 905 M
Net income 2021 1 419 M 1 611 M 1 611 M
Net Debt 2021 6 425 M 7 295 M 7 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 14 834 M 16 768 M 16 844 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 429
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,62 €
Average target price 19,56 €
Spread / Average Target -9,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Dedeyan Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Béhar Group Chief Financial Officer
Véronique Denise Lebey Weill Chairman
Hervé Thoumyre Head-Customer Experience & Information Systems
Jean-Baptiste Nessi Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES64.04%16 768
ALLIANZ SE2.27%94 550
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.44.07%84 716
CHUBB LIMITED24.60%82 608
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.76%64 284
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED104.97%39 079