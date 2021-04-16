Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. CNP Assurances
  5. News
  6. Summary
    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNP Assurances Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting: shareholders pass all resolutions

04/16/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 16 April 2021

CNP Assurances Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting: shareholders pass all resolutions

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of CNP Assurances was held on 16 April 2021, without the shareholders physically attending. All the resolutions put to shareholder vote, and in particular CNP Assurances' raison d'être and its inclusion in the company's articles of association, were passed. The results of the votes, submitted remotely by 3:00 pm the previous day, were set out in detail during the session.

During this meeting, Véronique Weill, Chairperson of the Board of Directors since the end of July 2020, expressed in the name of the Board her sincere thanks to Antoine Lissowski, CEO of CNP Assurances since September 2018, who has retired, for his contribution to the Group's international and multi-partnership transformation and development.

She also welcomed his successor, Stéphane Dedeyan, and wished him every success in the role. Stéphane Dedeyan was appointed by the Board of Directors' meeting of 16 February 2021, and took office after the General Meeting.

The mandate of Chairperson Véronique Weill was renewed by a decision taken by the Board of Directors following the General Meeting.

Through resolutions regarding the approval of mandate appointments and renewals, the shareholders approved the composition of the Board of Directors on 16 April 2021. These resolutions concerned Véronique Weill, Philippe Heim, Nicolas Eyt, La Banque Postale, Yves Brassart and Rose-Marie Van Lerberghe.

A dividend payment of €1.57 per share was also approved.

A "raison d'être" that embodies the history of CNP Assurances and its vision for the future

"As responsible insurers and investors driven by the civic calling of our group,

we promote an inclusive and sustainable society with our partners by providing solutions that protect and

facilitate all walks of life to as many people as possible".

Adopted by its shareholders and included in the company's articles of association, CNP Assurances' raison d'être reflects:

  • the specific nature of CNP Assurances as the heir of the national provident funds (Caisses Nationales de Retraite et de Prévoyance) created in the 19th century to make provision for employees the norm, as part of France's "pole financier public" and as a subsidiary of La Banque Postale;
  • and what it wishes to continue to embody in the future, in order to strengthen and maintain over time the company's responsible development model that contributes to society, in line with the specific nature of CNP Assurances' multi-partnership and international model.

As part of a collaborative approach to building its "raison d'être", CNP Assurances extensively consulted its internal and external stakeholders between May and December 2020. This process included individual interviews with directors, senior staff, partners, shareholders, associations, NGOs and market organisations, working groups with employees and insured persons, and online consultation with 5,300 group employees in Europe and Latin America.

The presentations of the Chairperson and CEO to the meeting in brief

After having looked back on the economic and financial environment of the previous year, Véronique Weill highlighted that the Group's long-term strategy and the operation with La Banque Postale open up new value- creation opportunities over the long term for all CNP Assurances stakeholders.

CEO Antoine Lissowski presented the highlights of 2020 and the results over the year. He reiterated the solidity of the Group's financial results and solvency ratio, despite the impacts of the economic slowdown. While the public health crisis affected life insurance sales in France in the first half, CNP Assurances began transforming its business and in-force portfolio in response to the negative interest rate environment. Written premiums were strong in Italy and Brazil, where activity is highly weighted towards unit-linked products.

About CNP Assurances

A leading player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances operates in 19 countries in Europe, notably in Italy, and Latin America, where it is very active in Brazil, its second largest market.

As an insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance provider, CNP Assurances designs innovative personal risk/protection and savings/retirement solutions. The company has more than 36 million insured in personal risk/protection insurance worldwide and more than 12 million in savings/retirement. In accordance with its business model, its solutions are distributed by multiple partners and adapt to their physical or digital distribution method as well as to the needs of customers in each country in relation to their protection and making their lives easier.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998, and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The Company reported net income of €1,350 million in 2020.

CNP Assurances

Investors and analysts

Florence de Montmarin

+33

(01)

42 18 86 51

Khalil Tabbi

+33

(01)

42 18 65 95

Tamara Bernard

+33

(01) 42 18 86 19

Jean-Yves Icole

+33

(01)

42 18 86 70

Caroline Ceintrey

+33

(01)

42 18 85 73

Typhaine Lissot

+33

(01)

42 18 83 66

Julien Rouch

+33

(01) 42 18 94 93

servicepresse@cnp.fr

infofi@cnp.fr

Follow us on:

Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 15:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CNP ASSURANCES
11:41aCNP ASSURANCES ORDINARY AND EXTRAORD : shareholders pass all resolutions
PU
04/15CNP ASSURANCES  : supports a significant Alzheimer's disease research programme ..
PU
04/14CNP ASSURANCES  : Khalil Tabbi is appointed investor relations manager at CNP As..
PU
04/12CNP ASSURANCES  : supports two innovative projects led by the Culturespaces Foun..
PU
04/08CNP ASSURANCES  : publishes its Solo and Group SFCRs at 31 December 2020
PU
04/07CNP ASSURANCES  : to Roll Out Energy Transition Product With Tikehau Capital
MT
04/07CNP ASSURANCES  : Double winner for “Out of the Box” advertising cam..
PU
04/02CNP ASSURANCES  : droits de vote au 31 mars 2021
PU
03/31CNP ASSURANCES  : announces the finalisation of its new exclusive long-term part..
PU
03/30CNP ASSURANCES  : Fondation CNP Assurances supports young talent with the Fondat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 042 M 34 793 M 34 793 M
Net income 2021 1 409 M 1 688 M 1 688 M
Net Debt 2021 6 425 M 7 697 M 7 697 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,07x
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 11 197 M 13 397 M 13 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 156
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,49 €
Last Close Price 16,32 €
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Lissowski Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Béhar Group Chief Financial Officer
Véronique Denise Lebey Weill Chairman
Hervé Thoumyre Head-Customer Experience & Information Systems
Jean-Baptiste Nessi Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES23.82%13 397
ALLIANZ SE7.35%106 216
CHUBB LIMITED6.62%72 962
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.7.21%64 684
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.23%60 882
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.57%23 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ