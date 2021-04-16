Paris, 16 April 2021

CNP Assurances Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting: shareholders pass all resolutions

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of CNP Assurances was held on 16 April 2021, without the shareholders physically attending. All the resolutions put to shareholder vote, and in particular CNP Assurances' raison d'être and its inclusion in the company's articles of association, were passed. The results of the votes, submitted remotely by 3:00 pm the previous day, were set out in detail during the session.

During this meeting, Véronique Weill, Chairperson of the Board of Directors since the end of July 2020, expressed in the name of the Board her sincere thanks to Antoine Lissowski, CEO of CNP Assurances since September 2018, who has retired, for his contribution to the Group's international and multi-partnership transformation and development.

She also welcomed his successor, Stéphane Dedeyan, and wished him every success in the role. Stéphane Dedeyan was appointed by the Board of Directors' meeting of 16 February 2021, and took office after the General Meeting.

The mandate of Chairperson Véronique Weill was renewed by a decision taken by the Board of Directors following the General Meeting.

Through resolutions regarding the approval of mandate appointments and renewals, the shareholders approved the composition of the Board of Directors on 16 April 2021. These resolutions concerned Véronique Weill, Philippe Heim, Nicolas Eyt, La Banque Postale, Yves Brassart and Rose-Marie Van Lerberghe.

A dividend payment of €1.57 per share was also approved.

A "raison d'être" that embodies the history of CNP Assurances and its vision for the future

"As responsible insurers and investors driven by the civic calling of our group,

we promote an inclusive and sustainable society with our partners by providing solutions that protect and

facilitate all walks of life to as many people as possible".

Adopted by its shareholders and included in the company's articles of association, CNP Assurances' raison d'être reflects: