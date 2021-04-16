Paris, 16 April 2021
CNP Assurances Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders'
Meeting: shareholders pass all resolutions
The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of CNP Assurances was held on 16 April 2021, without the shareholders physically attending. All the resolutions put to shareholder vote, and in particular CNP Assurances' raison d'être and its inclusion in the company's articles of association, were passed. The results of the votes, submitted remotely by 3:00 pm the previous day, were set out in detail during the session.
During this meeting, Véronique Weill, Chairperson of the Board of Directors since the end of July 2020, expressed in the name of the Board her sincere thanks to Antoine Lissowski, CEO of CNP Assurances since September 2018, who has retired, for his contribution to the Group's international and multi-partnership transformation and development.
She also welcomed his successor, Stéphane Dedeyan, and wished him every success in the role. Stéphane Dedeyan was appointed by the Board of Directors' meeting of 16 February 2021, and took office after the General Meeting.
The mandate of Chairperson Véronique Weill was renewed by a decision taken by the Board of Directors following the General Meeting.
Through resolutions regarding the approval of mandate appointments and renewals, the shareholders approved the composition of the Board of Directors on 16 April 2021. These resolutions concerned Véronique Weill, Philippe Heim, Nicolas Eyt, La Banque Postale, Yves Brassart and Rose-Marie Van Lerberghe.
A dividend payment of €1.57 per share was also approved.
A "raison d'être" that embodies the history of CNP Assurances and its vision for the future
"As responsible insurers and investors driven by the civic calling of our group,
we promote an inclusive and sustainable society with our partners by providing solutions that protect and
facilitate all walks of life to as many people as possible".
Adopted by its shareholders and included in the company's articles of association, CNP Assurances' raison d'être reflects:
-
the specific nature of CNP Assurances as the heir of the national provident funds (Caisses Nationales de Retraite et de Prévoyance) created in the 19th century to make provision for employees the norm, as part of France's "pole financier public" and as a subsidiary of La Banque Postale;
-
and what it wishes to continue to embody in the future, in order to strengthen and maintain over time the company's responsible development model that contributes to society, in line with the specific nature of CNP Assurances' multi-partnership and international model.
As part of a collaborative approach to building its "raison d'être", CNP Assurances extensively consulted its internal and external stakeholders between May and December 2020. This process included individual interviews with directors, senior staff, partners, shareholders, associations, NGOs and market organisations, working groups with employees and insured persons, and online consultation with 5,300 group employees in Europe and Latin America.
The presentations of the Chairperson and CEO to the meeting in brief
After having looked back on the economic and financial environment of the previous year, Véronique Weill highlighted that the Group's long-term strategy and the operation with La Banque Postale open up new value- creation opportunities over the long term for all CNP Assurances stakeholders.
CEO Antoine Lissowski presented the highlights of 2020 and the results over the year. He reiterated the solidity of the Group's financial results and solvency ratio, despite the impacts of the economic slowdown. While the public health crisis affected life insurance sales in France in the first half, CNP Assurances began transforming its business and in-force portfolio in response to the negative interest rate environment. Written premiums were strong in Italy and Brazil, where activity is highly weighted towards unit-linked products.
About CNP Assurances
A leading player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances operates in 19 countries in Europe, notably in Italy, and Latin America, where it is very active in Brazil, its second largest market.
As an insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance provider, CNP Assurances designs innovative personal risk/protection and savings/retirement solutions. The company has more than 36 million insured in personal risk/protection insurance worldwide and more than 12 million in savings/retirement. In accordance with its business model, its solutions are distributed by multiple partners and adapt to their physical or digital distribution method as well as to the needs of customers in each country in relation to their protection and making their lives easier.
CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998, and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The Company reported net income of €1,350 million in 2020.
