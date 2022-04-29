CNP Assurances : Press release on April 29 relating to the availability of the document Other information

PRESS RELEASE ON APRIL 29, 2022

SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF

INITIATED BY

Press release relating to the availability of the document containing the "other information"

regarding the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of CNP Assurances

This press release was prepared by CNP Assurances and made available in accordance with the provision of article 231-28, I of the AMF's general regulation (the "AMF's general regulation") on April 29, 2022.

In the context of the public tender offer initiated by La Banque Postale for all CNP Assurances' shares not held directly or indirectly by La Banque Postale on the date of the offer document prepared by La Banque Postale and filed with AMF, CNP Assurances announces that the document containing the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of CNP Assurances was filed with the AMF on April 26, 2022, and is made available to the public on April 29, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of article 231-28, I of the AMF's general regulations.

This document containing other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of CNP Assurances is available on the websites of CNP Assurances(www.cnp.fr)and of the AMF(www.amf-france.org)and is provided to the public free of charge at the registered office of CNP Assurances, 4, place Raoul Dautry, 75015 Paris.

It is reminded that the offer will be open for a period of twenty-two (22) trading days. The opening and closing dates of the offer will be published in a notice from the AMF.

The procedure for the tender offer is described in section 2.4 of the response document prepared by CNP Assurances and to which the AMF has affixed visa n°22-123 pursuant to the clearance decision of the offer dated April 26, 2022.