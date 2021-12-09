CNP Assurances : Vincent Damas elected at the Global Steering Committee of the UNEP FI, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative

Paris, 9 December 2021

Vincent Damas elected at the Global Steering Committee of the UNEP FI,

the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative

Vincent Damas, CNP Assurances Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, was officially elected representative of the European insurance sector within the Global Steering Committee of the UNEP FI. His term of office follows that of Ulrike Decoene, AXA Group Head of Communication, Brand and Corporate Responsibility.

Launched in 1992, the UNEP FI is the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative. It brings together over 400 bankers, insurers, and investors around the world committed to working together on environmental issues. The UNEP FI, of which CNP Assurances is a member, is behind the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI) and the Net-ZeroAsset Owner Alliance (NZAOA). As a partnership between the global financial sector and the United Nations Environment Programme, the UNEP FI aims to accelerate sustainable finance and its positive impact on the environment. The Global Steering Committee defines the strategic orientations and brings together 13 representatives of the financial sector and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Elected for a three-year term from January 2022 to December 2024, Vincent Damas will represent in this governance body the CNP Assurances group and the large public financial group of which CNP Assurances is part.

For further information: https://www.unepfi.org/about/structure/global-steering-committee/

Vincent Damas Bio

Vincent Damas is the Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at CNP Assurances.

A former student of the Ecole Polytechnique, a graduate of the ENSAE, and a qualified actuary of the Institute of Actuaries, he began his career in 2003 at the French Ministry of Finance before joining the French Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) the following year as insurance supervisor.

In 2007, he joined the CNP Assurances group, where he performed a range of roles, in particular Deputy Accounting Director for France, Investment Rules and Funding Director, ALM and Funding Director, Investor Relations Director and Group Chief Risk Officer. Since September 2019, he has been Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at CNP Assurances.

Vincent Damas is involved in the Net-ZeroAsset Owner Alliance as a member of the reporting working group. He also sits on the board of the sustainable development commission of the FFA (French Insurance Federation) and chairs the sustainable development working group of the G11 (French Bank-Insurance Federation).

From January 2022 to December 2024, Vincent Damas will represent the European insurance sector within the Global Steering Committee of the UNEP FI, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative.