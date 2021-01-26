CNP Assurances : With the “Bougeons Solidaires” challenge, CNP Assurances is supporting the Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires

Paris, 21 January 2021
With the "Bougeons Solidaires" challenge, CNP Assurances is supporting the
Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires
For the second time, CNP Assurances employees committed to taking part in a charity sports challenge joined in the Group's "Bougeons Solidaires" (Let's Move Together) initiative and raised €50,000 for the Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires (French federation of food banks).
With strong take-up and nearly 1,000 Group employees taking part, the challenge launched in December 2020 was a success. The target set for this second edition of the challenge was largely exceeded. For six weeks, employees earned points by taking part in a sports activity chosen from a selection of live classes made available online freely. The points were then converted into a donation.
As a result, CNP Assurances donated €50,000 to the Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires, France's biggest food bank network. This donation will fund the purchase and transportation of food for people in need across France.
The health crisis has tipped thousands of people into poverty and worsened the situation of vulnerable people.
By supporting the Banques Alimentaires through its patronage, CNP Assurances is helping individuals affected by the health, economic and social crisis.
CNP Assurances confirms its long-term commitment to supporting charitable associations that act in the field, as part of its #CNPsolidaire operation.
.
About CNP Assurances
A leading player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances operates in 19 countries in Europe and Latin America, where it is very active in Brazil, its second largest market. As an insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance provider, CNP Assurances designs innovative personal risk/protection and savings/retirement solutions. The company has more than 38 million insured in personal risk/protection insurance worldwide and more than 12 million in savings/retirement. In accordance with its business model, its solutions are distributed by multiple partners and adapt to their physical or digital distribution method and to the needs of customers in each country.
CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998. The Group declared a net profit of €1,412 million in 2019.
|
Florence de Montmarin
|
01 42 18 86 51
|
Tamara Bernard
|
01 42 18 86 19
|
Caroline Ceintrey
|
01 42 18 85 73
servicepresse@cnp.fr Follow us on:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CNP Assurances SA published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 11:11:02 UTC