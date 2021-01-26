CNP Assurances : With the “Bougeons Solidaires” challenge, CNP Assurances is supporting the Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires

Paris, 21 January 2021

With the "Bougeons Solidaires" challenge, CNP Assurances is supporting the

Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires

For the second time, CNP Assurances employees committed to taking part in a charity sports challenge joined in the Group's "Bougeons Solidaires" (Let's Move Together) initiative and raised €50,000 for the Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires (French federation of food banks).

With strong take-up and nearly 1,000 Group employees taking part, the challenge launched in December 2020 was a success. The target set for this second edition of the challenge was largely exceeded. For six weeks, employees earned points by taking part in a sports activity chosen from a selection of live classes made available online freely. The points were then converted into a donation.

As a result, CNP Assurances donated €50,000 to the Fédération Française des Banques Alimentaires, France's biggest food bank network. This donation will fund the purchase and transportation of food for people in need across France.

The health crisis has tipped thousands of people into poverty and worsened the situation of vulnerable people.

By supporting the Banques Alimentaires through its patronage, CNP Assurances is helping individuals affected by the health, economic and social crisis.

CNP Assurances confirms its long-term commitment to supporting charitable associations that act in the field, as part of its #CNPsolidaire operation.

