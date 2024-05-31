CNP Assurances: changes to the Board of Directors

CNP Assurances has announced a change in the composition of its Board of Directors.



Two new independent directors, Dario Moltrasio and Frédéric Tardy, have been appointed.



Nathalie Collin becomes a director, while Christiane Marcellier and Sonia de Demandolx's terms of office as directors have been renewed.



Dario Moltrasio has 30 years' experience in the insurance industry, more than half of which in management positions at Zurich Insurance. He was Managing Director and Head of Life Technical Functions at Zurich Investments Life until February 2024.



Frédéric Tardy is General Manager Microsoft France. For over 30 years, he has managed companies in the banking and insurance sectors in Europe, the USA and Asia.



Nathalie Collin has been Executive Vice President, Head of the Consumer and Digital Division of Groupe La Poste since March 2021.



