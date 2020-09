Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 29 281 M 34 707 M 34 707 M Net income 2020 1 317 M 1 561 M 1 561 M Net Debt 2020 6 359 M 7 537 M 7 537 M P/E ratio 2020 5,76x Yield 2020 8,60% Capitalization 7 485 M 8 851 M 8 873 M EV / Sales 2020 0,47x EV / Sales 2021 0,46x Nbr of Employees 5 353 Free-Float 21,7% Chart CNP ASSURANCES Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 14,88 € Last Close Price 10,91 € Spread / Highest target 75,1% Spread / Average Target 36,4% Spread / Lowest Target 19,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Antoine Lissowski Chief Executive Officer Thomas Béhar Group Chief Financial Officer Hervé Thoumyre Head-Customer Experience & Information Systems Jean-Baptiste Nessi Group Chief Technology Officer Philippe Wahl Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CNP ASSURANCES -38.47% 8 851 ALLIANZ SE -16.76% 88 503 MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES 4.64% 59 051 CHUBB LIMITED -20.33% 55 974 ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -14.83% 55 286 AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC -42.72% 25 326