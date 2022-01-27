Log in
CNP Assurances : is backing the "PAREE" project by France Terre d'Asile to support female-headed migrant families on their journey to independence

01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
Paris, 27 January 2022

CNP Assurances is backing the "PAREE" project by France Terre

d'Asile to support female-headed migrant families on their

journey to independence

CNP Assurances will be providing €100,000 in funding for the PAREE project (Support Programme for Foreign Women with Children) led by France Terre d'Asile and scheduled for full deployment in 2022.

The project proposes implementing a six-month social and professional integration programme aimed at migrant women, covering areas like training and employment, access to civil and social rights, healthcare (with a focus on gynaecology and mental health) and well-being (access to personal hygiene development tools), parenthood, and building social connections and an eco-citizen mindset.

Committed to fostering an inclusive, sustainable society where everyone can find their place, CNP Assurances is providing financial support for the PAREE project. The programme is an opportunity not only for women to get access to a range of diverse, innovative and complementary services but also for teams of professionals to be able to exchange ideas and work in synergy towards a common goal: offering migrant women the breathing space they need to shape their plans for the future and take steps towards their independence.

Delphine Rouilleault, Chief Executive Officer of France Terre d'Asile, states: "I am thrilled that the PAREE project has the support of CNP Assurances.Fully deployed as of 2022, it will give 300 migrant women with children the ability to integrate themselves into society as best they can, from both a social and a professional perspective."

Agathe Sanson, Head of Communication, Strategic Marketing and Sponsorship at CNP Assurances, says: "This support is a great example of CNP Assurances' societal commitment to equal opportunities.Taking part, via the PAREE project, in supporting migrant women who have been through traumatic events also reflects our purpose perfectly, which is to build a more inclusive society."

About CNP Assurances

A leading player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances operates in 19 countries in Europe, particularly Italy, and in Latin America, where it is very active in Brazil, its second-largest market. As an insurance, coinsurance and reinsurance provider, CNP Assurances has more than 36 million insured parties in personal risk/protection insurance worldwide and more than 12 million in savings/pension. In accordance with its business model, its solutions are distributed by multiple partners and adapt to their physical or digital distribution method, as well as to the needs of customers in each country in terms of their protection and convenience.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998 and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The company reported net profit of €1.35 billion in 2020.

