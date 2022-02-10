CNP Assurances : “How far can we push the limits of Insurance?”

Paris, 10 February 2022

"How far can we push the limits of Insurance?"

La Fabrique d'Assurance holds its 6th annual conference today

Live from the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) and via web-conference, La Fabrique d'Assurance is bringing together experts and insurers at its annual conference. On the agenda: a discussion of the limits of insurance and opportunities for innovation in the sector. Can and should insurers cover everything? What are the limits of today's and tomorrow's insurance? La Fabrique d'Assurance's 2021 White Paper provides answers to these questions through 30 proposals based on the reflections of several dozen contributors.

Two roundtable discussions and several presentations will contribute to the debate

After the opening speech of Alexandre André, Chief Executive Officer of La Fabrique d'Assurance, participants attended two roundtables:

Summary of contributions to La Fabrique d'Assurance's 2021 White Paper, "How far can we push the limits of Insurance?" by the leaders of Focus France:

o Norbert Girard, Corporate Secretary of the Observatoire de l'Évolution des Métiers de l'Assurance,

o Franck Le Vallois, Chief Executive Officer of France Assureurs,

o Séverine Salgado, Chief Executive Officer of the Fédération Nationale de la Mutualité

Française

Valéria Faure-Muntian, Deputy of the Loire department, member of the Finance Committee, and President of the Insurance Studies Group of the National Assembly respond to these various arguments.

"Innovation in insurance; what challenges need to be met?"

Eric Chenut, President of the Fédération Nationale de la Mutualité Française,

Marie-Laure Dreyfuss, General Representative of the Centre Technique des Institutions de

Prévoyance,

Florence Lustman, President of France Assureurs,

Alain Coheur, President of the Internal, Production and Consumption Commission of the European Economic and Social Committee.

Between these two round tables, Stéphane Dedeyan, Chief Executive Officer of CNP Assurances, shares his vision and roadmaps to push the limits of Insurance, before the conclusion by Jean-Louis Bancel, Chairman of La Fabrique d'Assurance.

The discussions will soon be available for viewing on the La Fabrique d'Assurance website www.lafabriquedassurance.org.