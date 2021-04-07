Log in
CNP Assurances : Double winner for “Out of the Box” advertising campaign at the COM-ENT Awards

04/07/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Paris, 7 April 2021

Double winner for "Out of the Box" advertising campaign at the COM-ENT

Awards

CNP Assurances' "Out of the Box" advertising campaign, conceived in 2020 with the agency The Good Company, has won two new awards from COM-ENT: GOLDEN COM-ENT in the "External Film Award" category and SILVER COM-ENT in the "Advertising Campaign Award" category.

CNP Assurances' advertising film "Out of the Box" (Hors des Cases) was awarded two new trophies yesterday by COM-ENT:

  • the GOLDEN COM-ENT in the "External Film Award" category
  • the SILVER COM-ENT in the "Advertising Campaign Award" category.

COM-ENT1 is the first association for the communication professions to federate a network of more than 1,500 professionals from across the entire sector (private or public companies, agencies, freelancers and students).

These awards recognise a campaign that illustrates CNP Assurances' ability to open up to others and to the world in order to improve protection for everyone. The film highlights the diversity of contemporary paths and lifestyles, which is reflected in the brand signature "Insuring a more open world". "Out of the Box" is a new episode in the CNP Assurances advertising saga that began in 1993 and features the emblematic music of Chostakovich's Waltz No. 2.

CNP Assurances' "Out of the Box" commercial has already won three awards: the Young Director Award 2020 for direction by Leigh Powis, the EPICA Awards for production by Gang Films and the Innovation Trophy in the bronze category at the 2020 Insurance Awards.

In this video[French version]:

  • Agathe Sanson, Head of Strategic Marketing, Communication and Sponsorship at CNP Assurances, explains the evolution of CNP Assurances' positioning since the 2014 advertising campaign and in this new film.
  • On another note, Luc Wise, CEO of The Good Company, traces the evolution of CNP Assurances' advertising saga over the past 30 years.

1 www.com-ent.fr

Watch the 30 seconds format film

Watch the 90 seconds format film

About CNP Assurances

A leading player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances operates in 19 countries in Europe, notably in Italy, and Latin America, where it is very active in Brazil, its second largest market. As an insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance provider, CNP Assurances designs innovative personal risk/protection and savings/retirement solutions. The company has more than 36 million insured in personal risk/protection insurance worldwide and more than 12 million in savings/retirement. In accordance with its business model, its solutions are distributed by multiple partners and adapt to their physical or digital distribution method as well as to the needs of customers in each country in relation to their protection and making their lives easier.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998, and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The Company reported net income of €1,350 million in 2020.

Florence de Montmarin

+33

(01)

42 18 86 51

Tamara Bernard

+33

(01) 42 18 86 19

Caroline Ceintrey

+33

(01)

42 18 85 73

servicepresse@cnp.fr Follow us on:

Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
