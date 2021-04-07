CNP Assurances : Double winner for “Out of the Box” advertising campaign at the COM-ENT Awards

Paris, 7 April 2021

Double winner for "Out of the Box" advertising campaign at the COM-ENT

Awards

CNP Assurances' "Out of the Box" advertising campaign, conceived in 2020 with the agency The Good Company, has won two new awards from COM-ENT: GOLDEN COM-ENT in the "External Film Award" category and SILVER COM-ENT in the "Advertising Campaign Award" category.

CNP Assurances' advertising film "Out of the Box" (Hors des Cases) was awarded two new trophies yesterday by COM-ENT:

the GOLDEN COM-ENT in the "External Film Award" category

COM-ENT in the "External Film Award" category the SILVER COM-ENT in the "Advertising Campaign Award" category.

COM-ENT1 is the first association for the communication professions to federate a network of more than 1,500 professionals from across the entire sector (private or public companies, agencies, freelancers and students).

These awards recognise a campaign that illustrates CNP Assurances' ability to open up to others and to the world in order to improve protection for everyone. The film highlights the diversity of contemporary paths and lifestyles, which is reflected in the brand signature "Insuring a more open world". "Out of the Box" is a new episode in the CNP Assurances advertising saga that began in 1993 and features the emblematic music of Chostakovich's Waltz No. 2.

CNP Assurances' "Out of the Box" commercial has already won three awards: the Young Director Award 2020 for direction by Leigh Powis, the EPICA Awards for production by Gang Films and the Innovation Trophy in the bronze category at the 2020 Insurance Awards.

In this video[French version]:

Agathe Sanson, Head of Strategic Marketing, Communication and Sponsorship at CNP Assurances, explains the evolution of CNP Assurances' positioning since the 2014 advertising campaign and in this new film.

On another note, Luc Wise, CEO of The Good Company, traces the evolution of CNP Assurances' advertising saga over the past 30 years.

1 www.com-ent.fr