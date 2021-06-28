Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CNP Assurances
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CNP Assurances : Fitch Ratings affirms CNP Assurances' financial strength rating

06/28/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Paris, 28 June 2021

Fitch Ratings affirms CNP Assurances' financial strength rating

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed it's A+ financial strength rating (with stable outlook) and its subordinated notes ratings for CNP Assurances despite the unprecedented health and financial crisis.

In its press release published today, Fitch Ratings underlined that "The rating reflects CNP's very strong business profile, strong capitalisation and leverage and a stable record of financial performance. These strengths are partly offset by the insurer's relatively high asset risks for the rating, and its sensitivity to the low interest rates environment."

The following table shows CNP Assurances' current ratings:

Credit rating agency

Fitch Ratings

Financial strength rating

A+

Tier 2 and Tier 3 subordinated notes rating

BBB+

Restricted Tier 1 subordinated notes rating

BBB-

"The affirmation by Fitch Ratings of its A+ rating for CNP Assurances underlines the Group's financial strength despite today's still difficult health, economic and financial backdrop" said Stéphane Dédayan, Chief Executive Officer of CNP Assurances.

About CNP Assurances

A benchmark player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances is active in 19 countries in Europe and Latin America, with a significant presence in Brazil, its second largest market. Acting as an insurer, co-insurer and reinsurer, CNP Assurances develops innovative personal risk/protection and savings/pensions solutions. It has more than 36 million personal risk/protection insureds worldwide and more than 12 million savings/pensions policyholders. In line with its business model, the Group's solutions are distributed by multiple partners. The solutions are aligned with each partner's physical or digital distribution model, while also being tailored to local clients' needs in each country. CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Bourse since October 1998 and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The Group reported net profit of €1,350 million in 2020.

CNP Assurances

Investors and analysts

Florence de Montmarin

+33 (0)1 42 18 86 51

Khalil Tabbi

+33

(0)1 42 18 65 95

Tamara Bernard

+33 (0)1 42 18 86 19

Jean-Yves Icole

+33

(0)1 42 18 86 70

Caroline Ceintrey

+33 (0)1 42 18 85 73

Typhaine Lissot

+33

(0)1 42 18 83 66

servicepresse@cnp.fr

infofi@cnp.fr

Follow us on:

Disclaimer

CNP Assurances SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 16:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CNP ASSURANCES
12:24pCNP ASSURANCES  : Fitch Ratings affirms CNP Assurances' financial strength ratin..
PU
06/24CNP ASSURANCES  : The Fondation CNP Assurances supports four new projects to sav..
PU
06/10CNP ASSURANCES  : is one of 456 investors to sign the “Global Investor Sta..
PU
06/03CNP ASSURANCES  : droits de vote au 31mai 2021
PU
05/31CNP ASSURANCES  : rsquo; 2020 report on responsible investment focuses on biodiv..
PU
05/13CNP ASSURANCES  : Meridiam, GIP and the CDC Group (Caisse des Dépôts and CNP Ass..
PU
05/12CNP ASSURANCES  : Quarterly indicators – First three months of 2021
PU
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Toyota, Xiaomi...
05/12CNP ASSURANCES  : 1st quarter earnings
CO
05/06CNP ASSURANCES  : Préfon-Retraite rewarded in the TOP PER 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 638 M 36 565 M 36 565 M
Net income 2021 1 409 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
Net Debt 2021 6 425 M 7 668 M 7 668 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,25x
Yield 2021 6,64%
Capitalization 9 904 M 11 817 M 11 820 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 156
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,44 €
Average target price 18,08 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Dedeyan Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Béhar Group Chief Financial Officer
Véronique Denise Lebey Weill Chairman
Hervé Thoumyre Head-Customer Experience & Information Systems
Jean-Baptiste Nessi Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES9.52%11 829
ALLIANZ SE6.95%105 632
CHUBB LIMITED5.44%72 980
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.19.40%71 042
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.80%60 961
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED40.20%26 799