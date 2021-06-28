CNP Assurances : Fitch Ratings affirms CNP Assurances' financial strength rating

Press Release

Paris, 28 June 2021

Fitch Ratings affirms CNP Assurances' financial strength rating

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed it's A+ financial strength rating (with stable outlook) and its subordinated notes ratings for CNP Assurances despite the unprecedented health and financial crisis.

In its press release published today, Fitch Ratings underlined that "The rating reflects CNP's very strong business profile, strong capitalisation and leverage and a stable record of financial performance. These strengths are partly offset by the insurer's relatively high asset risks for the rating, and its sensitivity to the low interest rates environment."

The following table shows CNP Assurances' current ratings:

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings Financial strength rating A+ Tier 2 and Tier 3 subordinated notes rating BBB+ Restricted Tier 1 subordinated notes rating BBB-

"The affirmation by Fitch Ratings of its A+ rating for CNP Assurances underlines the Group's financial strength despite today's still difficult health, economic and financial backdrop" said Stéphane Dédayan, Chief Executive Officer of CNP Assurances.