CNP Assurances : The Fondation CNP Assurances supports four new projects to save lives and reduce social inequalities in healthcare

Paris, 24June 2021 The Fondation CNP Assurances supports four new projects to save lives and reduce social inequalities in healthcare At the Board of Directors' meeting of 17 June 2021, the Fondation CNP Assurances voted to support four new inclusive solidarity projects in 2021 together with four non-profit partners. It thus confirmed its strategic line in favour of reducing social inequalities in healthcare for young people and continues its actions to "Save lives". "Save lives" The SAUV Life "Citoyens de choc" project The Fondation CNP Assurances has been a partner of the SAUV (Savoir Agir face à l'Urgence Vécue, or "knowing how to act in an emergency") non-profit since 2019. SAUV launched the collaborative geolocation application SAUV Life as a support for citizens who provide aid in medical emergencies. In 2021, the Fondation CNP Assurances is providing its support to the new SAUV Life "Citoyens de choc" project from the SAUV Life community, which now has 500,000 members. The "Citoyens de choc" are trained in lifesaving techniques and equipped with a mobile, latest-generation connected defibrillator (AED). Project organisation and maintenance are implemented via a digital platform developed by SAUV Life. This enables the scheduling of the AEDs to limit equipment downtime. This system, which is in the public interest, is complementary to the emergency equipment used in the regions: it is based on the latest technology and enables the coverage of a greater area and a reduction in social inequalities. Deployment will first take place in three target areas in 2021, before full implementation. Secours Populaire Français' project The support provided by the Fondation CNP Assurances for Secours Populaire Français project is intended to strengthen the autonomy of people living in poverty and in precarious situations who are helped by the association. The project covers the defibrillators, training and awareness-raising for volunteers involves equipping the association with defibrillators and training volunteers, people receiving assistance and their families in lifesaving techniques at the association's reception centres.

Petits Frères des Pauvres project The immediate support provided by the Fondation CNP Assurances for Petits Frères des Pauvres project is intended to strengthen citizen commitment and promote the inclusion of the most vulnerable members of society (isolated elderly people and people in need). It covers the defibrillators, training and awareness-raising for employees, of the people hosted, of their families and of the volunteers trained in life-saving techniques, which is a public and social leadership challenge, within the establishments of the "Petits Frères des Pauvres", non-profit facilities. In favour of reducing social inequalities in healthcare The "Un bus pour un campus" project with FAGE The Fondation CNP Assurances is partnering, for the second year in a row, with the "Un bus for a campus" initiative led by FAGE (Fédération des Associations Générales Etudiantes, or general student associations' federation), with which it has worked since 2016. This operation is intended for groups that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, i.e. healthcare teams (students in the health sector) and young people in need (students with a grant and those who visit the AGORAé socially-responsible grocery stores). The project is intended to provide "sport - health - well-being" holidays during the summer of 2021 in partnership with the UCPA, at the special rate of €50 thanks to the support of public and private partners, including the Fondation CNP Assurances. This will enable 150 young people to take a break for a week in the UCPA's centres. Buses departing from three regions (Île-de-France, Grand Est and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) will be chartered to take the students to their holiday destinations. Fondation Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet de la Vocation The Fondation CNP Assurances has been a partner of the Fondation Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet de la Vocation since 2015. It is committed to promoting equal opportunities and sponsors young people who are planning to work in the healthcare sector. eAgathe Sansone Strategic marketing, communication and charity manager for CNP Assurances "The projects supported by the Fondation CNP Assurances for young people and vulnerable groups confirm our reason for being, which was revealed several months ago and is included in our articles of association. It commits us to action, together with our partners, to create an inclusive and sustainable society and to offer solutions that protect as many people as possible, including the most vulnerable, and facilitate all lives." The 2020 Annual report of the Fondation CNP Assurances is available here [French version] The English version will soon be available on the website here.

