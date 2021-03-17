CNP Assurances : organises its first morning of foresight and research on the topic “Families, generations and social ties until 2030”

Paris, 05 March 2021

CNP Assurances organises its 1st morning of foresight and research on the topic "Families, generations and social ties until 2030"

CNP Assurances is organising today a first morning of foresight and research on the topic "Families, generations and social ties until 2030, what are the challenges for the insurance sector?" It will offer the chance to get an exclusive preview of the Workbook of foresight devoted to this topic, as well as main trends and major challenges for the insurance sector.

The Workbook of foresight is the result of a year of reflection conducted in CNP Assurances, and explores the topic "Families, generations and social ties until 2030, what are the challenges for the insurance sector?" Its aim is to look at the great changes that families, generations and social ties undergo, and to build scenarios, seen from an insurance perspective, to be prepared for, favour, or on the contrary be protected against such changes.

This work is in line with the goal of CNP Assurances to accompany events throughout the course of its insured members' personal and family lives.

 The momentum at work

Due to sociological and technological or even legislative revolutions, as well as demographic transition, the family group today is built in a manner that is shifting and diverse - single-parent families, blended families, multi-generational families, etc. On the other hand, families are no longer limited to blood ties.

Families also come in various combinations of generations that live together in the same household, whether by choice or necessity. This leads to very strong inter-generational solidarity, but that can sometimes be challenging to organise.

Family trees can look something like this:

- Younger generations have to cope with a more hostile labour market and more demanding conditions for access to housing

- Older generations face the inexorable passage of time and the risk of losing their independence

- In the middle, the "pivot" generation tries its utmost to support both children and parents, sometimes to the detriment of its own fulfilment.

These family environments vary, sometimes very strongly, depending on regions, social backgrounds, culture and values. The diversity of family make-ups could still increase in the next decade.

 Challenges for the insurance world

Insurance players will have to face a number of challenges between now and 2030, including the need to:

- Develop differentiated, tailored offers that take individual and collective trajectories (communities of origin and of choice) into account

- Make younger generations aware of the notion of risk cover and help them prepare for what may happen in their lives

- Help the pivot generation that has to ensure the link between generations and stand in for family risks

- Provide help in the ageing process, in particular for needs related to longevity, self-reliance and dependence

- Include the question of property in the support it offers during the life course of insured members.

 Possible scenarios

Three scenarios seem likely between now and 2030 for "Families, generations and social ties":

- In the first, the family remains a safe haven against cleavages of all kinds, but tends to open up as life goes on

- The second scenario gives priority to the personal fulfilment of each family member, to the detriment of family ties that become much more flexible, diversified and ephemeral

- In the third scenario, on the contrary, individuals would try to build a family for life, where the desire to live together is more important than biological links.

This first Workbook of foresight draws an overview of trends and uncertainties that could change the structure and place of families in our society a decade from now. It therefore first of all provides a knowledge base and a source of inspiration for stakeholders in insurance and protection.

Agenda for the first morning of research and foresight:

This first morning of research and foresight organised by CNP Assurances features talks by Véronique Weill,chairperson of the board of directors, Antoine Lissowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Béhar, ChiefFinancial Officer of the Group CNP Assurances. Anani Olympio, Research and Strategic Foresight at CNP Assurances, presents a summary of the Workbook offoresight for "Families, generations and social ties until 2030". The morning consists of two round tables: - the first is a debate on big changes in social ties, current and future, and challenges for the financial sector, inparticular insurance, from now until 2030 - the second will focus on links and complementary aspects between foresight and research.

eAnani Olympioe

Research and Strategic Foresight at CNP Assurances

"The transformations that are analysed in the Workbook of foresight on the topic "Families, generations and social ties until 2030", whether they are slow or fast, visible or unforeseeable, concern each of us. This work allows us to get a better grip on new family realities and to identify solutions that are suited to this changing environment. CNP Assurances has a fundamental role to play in terms of supporting these major changes in our society. Moreover, following this first very promising period of reflection, we shall in 2021 continue with studies that could nurture innovations in terms of services, assistance and insurance."

Download the Workbook of foresight on "Families, generations and social ties until 2030" (French Version)

